HHA sports has been stirring things up in the outdoor industry for over 30 years. The last 14 years have found them at the top of the food chain when it comes to single pin sight technology. Their Optimizer line of bow sights are American made and have been the choice of champions, both on the line and in the woods, for years. For 2019, HHA built on their extensive line of sights with the addition of the Optimizer Tetra Dovetail sight. The Tetra sight, introduced in 2018 with a hunting sight version, represents the 4th generation of HHA’s renowned Optimizer Series single pin sights. Here’s a closer look at what you’ll find with this slick new sight in our HHA Tetra Dovetail bow sight review.

The HHA Tetra Dovetail Design

With a redesigned two stage, micro-adjust windage unit, water-resistant sight tapes and a silky smooth 2.1” of travel, the Tetra is the most advanced sight HHA has ever produced. The quiver friendly, wheel forward design fused to a sleek, rugged sight frame makes the Tetra Dovetail ideal for 3D shooters worldwide. Full 2nd and 3rd axis adjustment and compatible with a comprehensive line of accessories, the Tetra series is quickly becoming one of the most versatile sights on the market.

Out of the Box

The contents in the box are pretty simple and straight forward. You’ll find a small bag of hardware, a bag with instructions and sight tapes, decal, the sight scope, and the dovetail bracket and base.

Mounting the sight to your bow is quick and simple. You just screw the base into place on the riser. Slide the dovetail onto the base and then add the scope that slides into place with a unique t-post design for the ultimate in quick and easy adjustments to your sight.

The Tetra is a new generation sight completely redesigned with a micro-adjust windage system that makes for faster set up than ever before. You simply loosen the user-friendly wing knob and incrementally slide the sight housing left or right to your approximate desired location. You’ll also find an additional ½” of travel with HHA’s microdrive that allows you to fine-tune your setup one click at a time.

Here’s a video that gives a closer look at the Tetra and how it sets up. (Note: this video was produced prior to the dovetail edition of the Tetra hitting the market.)

As previously mentioned, the Tetra is also available in a hunter version (introduced in 2018) as well as the dovetail we’re looking at here. The sights are available in your choice of 1 5/8″ or 2″ sight housings. Other features of the Tetra Dovetail sight include a mechanical rheostat for fiber optic brightness control, leveling bubble, an improved dial that grips nice and easy for faster adjustments from 20-100 yards, and a brass needle yardage pointer.

Built Tough and User Friendly

The sight is built tougher than ever with a machined aluminum pin carrier for unmatched fiber protection. The water resistant yardage tapes on this new generation of the Optimizer are a much needed addition to keep you and your gear performing flawlessly.

There are no tools required with this sight. Quick adjust knobs allow you to make precision adjustments with your fingers, fast and easy. It’s a precision sight that is sure to please on the target line, delivering the best of the best in user-friendly, single pin slider technology. You simply range, dial, and shoot.

HHA Tetra Dovetail Bow Sight Review – Conclusion

The Tetra bow sight isn’t quite as feature packed as its big brother, the King Pin. The biggest difference being that the King Pin offers a removable yardage wheel for the shooter wanting to swap out wheels for varying arrow setups. The Tetra is a fixed wheel. However, this tightened up Tetra sight comes in lighter, simpler and at a price that’s considerably more affordable than what you’ll find when you jump up to the King Pin. The Tetra starts at $269.99 compared to the King Pin’s starting price at $379.99.

Be sure to check out the complete line of HHA bow sights, arrow rests and other great gear at www.hhausa.com.