How Do You Recommend Cooking Coyote?
When to Eat a Coyote?
How Do Your Guests Respond to Eating Coyote?
How to Overcome the Thought of Eating Coyote
For many, the single biggest deal breaker for eating coyote is basically the thought of eating a dog. It’s not something we do on this side of the world. So the fear is to be expected. Others are scared of what it might taste like. But as Doughty mentioned above, when properly cooked, and not over-cooked, meat is meat. It can and will taste good if prepared properly. “The biggest thing is getting rid of the stereotypes that you can’t eat stuff,” says Doughty. Meat is meat. Not only is coyote edible. It can actually be prepared to taste really good.
What Does Coyote Taste Like?
Brodie Swisher
Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)
- Would You Eat Coyote? - Oct 14, 2019
- Black Eagle Spartan Arrow Review - Oct 10, 2019
- Advice For Your First Bowhunt - Oct 4, 2019
Speak Your Mind