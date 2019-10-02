by

The early days of bow season typically deliver warm weather across much of the country. It makes it tough for hunters when it comes to their mission to secure meat for the table. Warm weather and dead meat don’t mix well. Hunters must work quick and clean to ensure the best tasting meat possible after their tag is punched. Meat spoilage can happen anywhere, regardless of whether you’re hunting elk out west, or whitetails in the deep south. Thankfully there are products designed to help you get your game dressed out quickly, reduce the growth of bacteria on your game meat after the kill, and transport clean and cool meat back to camp. They’re actually pretty slick and definitely worthy of a closer look for hunters wanting to maximize their meat mission. Here’s a closer look at some gear to keep your meat from spoiling this season.

HME Field Kit

I can’t count the number of times I’ve found myself standing over a dead animal, wishing I had a better knife with me. When you have the proper tools in your pack to get the gutting and butchering chores

started immediately, you’ll be ahead of the game when it comes to the best of the best in meat. Sure, I typically carry a small knife or Leatherman with me, but when the meat is piled up on the ground and lengthy butchering chores lie ahead, it’s nice to have more knives in the pack. That’s what makes the HME 3 Piece Field Kit ($39.99) such a nice addition to the tool bag. It’s nice and light to pack with you, but still offers a variety of options for knocking out the gutting, caping, and quartering chores.

The kit includes a 8.75″ saw, 7.5″ caping fixed blade knife and a 9.5″ fixed blade knife with gut hook. The knives are constructed of 420HC steel that is strong and durable and non-slip TPR rubber handles.

Meat can easily spoil in the amount of time it takes you to run back to camp or the house for the proper tools. Make sure you have what you need on hand.

Blood Red Game Bags

The crew at Koola Buck seem to have made meat prep their life mission. They are dedicated to helping hunters do what it takes to bring the best possible meat out of the woods. They’ve designed some pretty slick stuff in recent years that works great at preventing bacteria from forming on your meat. One such

item is their antimicrobial game bags. The game bags are now available in blood red to hide any ugly stains once washed and cleaned up.

The blood red bags are available in Large and Small, but the company also offers XL, XXL and quarter-sized game bags as well. The large blood red bag measures 22″w X 42″l ($19.99) and is designed for elk quarters. The small bag measures 18″w X 30″l ($16.99) and is designed for deer quarters. The bags feature nylon straps for easily attaching to your backpack, quad, or boat. The gusset sides also allow for 20% more meat, and the top meat flap completely closes the bag up to prevent insects, dirt and anything else from getting to your meat.

See the video below for a closer look at how effective these antimicrobial bags are at keeping flies away from your meat…

Antimicrobial Carcass Spray

Another product also designed to prevent flies and bacteria on your meat is Koola Buck’s antimicrobial carcass spray ($12.99). The new antimicrobial spray is produced using the same patent pending blend of

antimicrobial inhibitors as the game bags mentioned above. The company’s patented “Bag on Bottle” technology is used to keep the aerosol propellant from mixing with the antimicrobial spray inside the can.

How does it work?

You simply apply the product to the skinned carcass to lower bacteria and mold growth. Why does this matter? By lowering microbial growth you can age your carcass longer with less waste and spoilage while ensuring the safety of the meat you feed your family.

The company says one can will treat 2-3 deer or an entire elk, moose or large animal. It’s the perfect, compact solution for keeping flies and insects from laying eggs on your game meat.

Yeti Tundra 160 Cooler

Once you’ve got your game off the mountain or out of the woods, you need to get it cooled down quickly.

That’s why it pays to keep a quality cooler in your truck or back at camp. The Yeti Tundra 160 ($679.99) is designed for the hunter on a meat mission, no doubt. Say goodbye to having to haul a number of coolers just to get all the goods back to camp. This one holds it all. The 160 can hold an elk, or multiple deer. It’s huge, but can still fit in the back of your truck, and it doubles nicely as a bench around hunting camp.

Gear to Keep Your Meat from Spoiling – Conclusion

Meat season is here! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to fill the freezer. Just be sure you have the right tools to make the most of the meat you’ve been blessed with. Give the gear above a look when it comes to building your arsenal of hunting tools and equipment. Be safe – shoot straight – God Bless.