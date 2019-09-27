by

It’s time for our September edition of Age This Buck! But first, let’s take a look back at the buck we posted for August and announce a winner. If you didn’t see that buck, here’s another look…

The Stealth Cam photo is of a buck Matt Miller has been chasing for several years. He named the buck, Half Rack, after the buck broke off one side in June several years ago and walked around with half a rack for the remainder of the year.

At the time of this photo, Miller says the buck was 5 1/2 years of age.

Let’s take a look at how all of your guesses turned out! We had 115 total guesses, with 100 of them being either 4 years old or 5 years old. As stated above, those who guessed 5 or 5 1/2 guessed correctly and one of those people was randomly selected to win a prize pack. That winner is….. Tommy Gilbert! Send us your info so that we can get that prize pack sent out!

Up Next, Age This Buck

Here’s a summertime look at an Illinois buck in velvet. How old is he?

What’s your best guess on the age of this buck? Comment below with your guess for a chance to win some Bowhunting.com swag. Good luck! Have a great season.