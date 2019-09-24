by

Bowhunting seasons are cranking up across the country and hunters are hitting the woods with great anticipation of what’s to come in the days ahead. Early bow seasons give archers first shot at punching tags, but the opportunity typically means battling the heat. Hunters will often have to endure scorching afternoon heat as they ride out the early season in a treestand, ground blind, or climbing up the mountain. Fortunately there are several companies that are meeting the demand for better warm weather hunting apparel to make life more comfortable on these early season hunts. Here’s a look at some of the best apparel for warm weather hunts.

Scentlok Savanna Aero Crosshair Series

The new Savanna Aero Crosshair series from Scentlok makes a great line even better with a lighter approach to scent control for your warm weather hunts.

The series includes the new Savanna Aero Crosshair Jacket, Pant, Aero Raid Technical Layer hoodie, Attack ¼ Zip Shirt, headcover and shooter glove. The Jacket and Pant are now 20% lighter than the previous Savanna garments, yet still boast all the features a warm weather hunter demands to beat the nose of wary whitetails. Features for the Savanna Aero Crosshair Jacket ($120) include: Carbon Alloy technology for maximum adsorption, moisture wicking to keep you cool and dry, antimicrobial treatment for maximum odor prevention, no sheen fabric to help you reduce visibility in the field, spandex cuff to keep jacket sleeves in place and a safety harness opening. Features for the Savanna Aero Crosshair Pant ($120) include a six pocket design to keep your gear close and easy to grab, side waist adjusters for incredibly comfortable fit, and inner thigh gusset and articulated knees that allow the ultimate in mobility while on the hunt.

The Savanna Aero Raid Technical Layer hoodie ($110) is an early season hoodie that is quickly becoming a favorite among bowhunters everywhere. It’s a light layering piece that offers the features you need and comfort you’ll enjoy all season long. Like the other pieces, it’s built with Carbon Alloy technology and moisture wicking, antimicrobial treatment. The hooded garment also features a built-in face mask so you’re always covered, as well as a micro-fleece inner liner for added warmth when the temperatures do begin to dip. The added shoulder stretch panels allow for greater mobility and comfort throughout your hunt. Other new pieces in the series include the Attack ¼ Zip Shirt ($90), Lightweight Headcover ($30) and Lightweight Shooter Glove ($30).

Sitka Early Season Whitetail (ESW)

The crew at Sitka offers what might be the lightest warm weather garments ever designed in their Early Season Whitetail (ESW) lineup. It’s a super-thin shirt and pant specifically designed for your warmest weather hunts.

The ESW Shirt features a lightweight stretch polyester in the body and arms allowing you to stay cool and quiet as you draw your bow. It has silent snaps for quiet layering, mesh pits for ventilation, and complete Permanent Polygiene Odor Control Technology throughout. The ESW shirt is a great option for the whitetail hunter wearing it as a single layer on scorching hot days or a layer piece when the weather begins to cool off. ($129)

The ESW pant is a technical hunting pant designed to keep you in the stand on the warmest of days. It features a durable four-way stretch polyester that’ll stand up to the brush, despite its ultra-light design. It’s a non-binding pant for a more comfortable climb in and out of the stand, and greater breathability and body-mapped mesh ventilation in the gusset and pockets keeps your scent and body temp low. The cargo pockets feature silent snaps and divided panels to prevent gear from rattling around and making noise as you move. ($149)

Sitka’s technical shooting glove answers the demand for a better glove for bowhunters. It features a Cordura nylon back and synthetic leather palm to hold up to the abuse that hunters dish out. The exposed and reinforced thumb and forefinger design allows you to get things done with your hands, even with gloves on, and allows you to make a smooth and unhindered release at the shot. ($79)

NOMAD Stretch-Lite Pant

The guys at Nomad built their new Stretch-Lite pant to be a lightweight, quick-drying 4-way stretch pant for your warm weather hunts. Comfort is the key when it comes to these pants. They also feature a water, stain and abrasion resistant exterior, brushed moisture wicking interior, mesh pockets bag for reduced weight and increased venting, zippered back and thigh pockets, gusseted crotch and articulated knees. They are a 100% polyester pant with an anatomical shaping for fit, comfort and performance. ($100)

The NOMAD Icon tee is the company’s ultra lightweight, loose-fit hunting shirt. It’s designed to keep you cool in the early season, as well as a moisture wicking layer as the season progresses. It features SilverZ scent suppression to cut down on the stink as you sweat in the early season. It also has 2-way stretch for comfort, mesh back and under sleeve, and internal cooling fibers. It’ s 100% polyester shirt to keep you cool, quiet and comfortable. ($50)

The NOMAD Cooling ¼ Zip shirt is another great option for your warm weather hunts. It has a lot of the same features of the Icon shirt mentioned above, but also has a ¼ zip design and collar for added comfort and extra protection from the sun. ($54)

Non-Typical Dura-Lite Series

The Dura-Lite garments from Non-Typical were built specifically for warm weather hunting. The Dura-Lite shirt and pant with Agion Active XL were designed to provide superior comfort and breathability. The shirt features front and back heat vents for increased circulation throughout, as well as the Dura-Lite fabric that is super quiet, colorfast and dries quickly. ($74.99)

The Dura-Lite pant has the same comfort features as the shirt in a cargo design with ample storage for your gear that you want to keep close. Like the shirt, the Dura-Lite fabric on the pant is 100% polyester. ($69.99)

Another great pant option from Non-Typical is the Camo Tech Pant. They are constructed with a polyester four-way stretch material, Agion Active XL for an extremely lightweight and breathable warm weather pant. They also have a non-slip silicon waistband to ensure the pant moves as you do. No binding, no pinching. Just quiet comfort for your warm weather hunting missions. ($99)

Best Apparel for Warm Weather Hunts – Conclusion

Make the most of the warm days in the early season with the great gear mentioned above. It’s some of the best of the best in warm weather gear that looks good, feels great, and will help you go undetected from the critters you’re chasing this season.