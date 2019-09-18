by

If you didn’t know better, you would think deer are pretty quiet animals. In fact, you’d be surprised at how many people think deer are not vocal creatures at all. And even among hunters, many think the deer vocabulary is limited to buck grunts during the rut. But the truth is deer have a wide range of calls. Bucks do grunt during the rut, but they also grunt throughout the year as well. But the question often arises, “Do whitetail does grunt?” We know they blow in alarm, but will they grunt like a buck? Watch the video below for the answer.

Grunting in the whitetail deer world is common conversation among the herd. Bucks grunt at other bucks. Bucks grunt at does and does grunt at their fawns. While buck grunting intensifies during the rut, the grunt sound can be heard throughout the year from bucks and does.

