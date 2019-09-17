Bowhunting Black Bear in Minnesota with Fitz

by

BHOD team member, Mike Fitzgerald, has been chasing black bears in the far north regions of Minnesota for the last several years. But despite a number of bears in the area, going into the 2019 fall season, he had yet to score on his first black bear. However, things were looking promising when bears began showing up on Fitz’s Stealth Cam in recent weeks. In year’s past, bears showing up on the trail cameras were slim to none. But this year was different. This year, the bears were feeding at Fitz’s bait barrel on regular basis.

Fitz hung his Lone Wolf stand and made plans to sit over the bait site when the bears developed a regular routine at the site. And sure enough, shortly in to his afternoon sit, Fitz had company at the bait site. A beautiful bear made his way in and began to feed.

Fitz had plenty of time to film the bear, shoot photos, and decide whether he’d give the bear a pass or punch his tag. And with this being his first opportunity, Fitz made the call to make the shot.

He made a killer shot and the bear ran just 15 yards.

A big congrats to Fitz on his first black bear! Be sure to watch for this hunt coming up soon on an episode of Bowhunt or Die, right here at Bowhunting.com.