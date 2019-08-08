TightSpot Rise Quiver Review

by

TightSpot Quivers has worked its way to the top of the food chain when it comes to hunting quivers in the last decade. Their award winning quivers are mounted on the bows of bowhunters across the globe. The quivers feature a simple design that works to perfection. The 2019 lineup of quivers from TightSpot now features an all-new design for treestand hunters that want to remove the quiver from their bow and hang it on a limb, hook, or hanger. Meet the TightSpot Rise quiver.

This new quiver was built for treestand hunters that like to remove their quiver from the bow while hunting. It comes with a built-in loop on the hood allowing you to easily hang it up within reach. The Rise is four inches shorter than the original, which makes for a more compact and maneuverable design.

In the past, I’ve hung my quiver up with a limb or hook shoved under the hood and between the arrow shafts. It works okay, but there have been times when I ran into a snag when grabbing a second arrow for a follow up shot. It’s easy to get tangled up with broadheads hanging on the limb or hook. That’s no longer the case with the new Rise quiver. You simply hang it up from the loop. Arrow removal is quick and easy without the snags.

The Rise also comes standard with a secondary gripper. This gripper is attached to the carbon rods near the hood and allows the user to secure their arrow in two places while the tip of the arrow is covered inside the hood. This allows the broadheads to float in the hood without touching anything which ensures sharp fixed blade heads or expandables that are ready to go.

Installing the quiver mount to your bow is really simple, and we went through step-by-step in our TightSpot Review last summer. In fact, it can easily be set up in about 30 seconds with 2 screws mounted to your bow sight.

One of the best features of the TightSpot quiver is that it allows you to shoot with the quiver mounted to your bow, if you find yourself in a pinch and don’t have time to remove the quiver for the shot. As the name implies, the quiver fits tight to your bow. It eliminates the torque and lean that often comes with other quivers. The TightSpot quiver actually works more like a stabilizer or sidebar creating a well balanced system.

Specs on the Rise Quiver

The Rise quiver weighs in at 11 ounces and has a length of 16 1/2 inches. The length from hood to gripper is 14 3/4 inches. It comes in a variety of color options – Matte Black, Kuiu Verde 2.0, Optifade Elevated II, Optifade SubAlpine, Realtree Edge, and Lost Camo XD. The quiver holds five arrows and is priced at $154.95 from our friends at Lancaster Archery.

See the complete lineup of quivers and accessories at www.tightspotquivers.com.