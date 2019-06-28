by

Summer is here, and now is the time to knock out the early food plot chores and prep work for deer season. The BHOD team shares some insight as to what they do, and why they do it in the latest episode of Bowhunt or Die. It’s a show packed full with summer food plot tips.

That’s right! This week’s show is all about food plot preparation and the extra steps our BHOD team members take to ensure success when hunting season arrives. Dustin DeCroo travels to Illinois to lend a hand to Tyler Rector on several plots they’ll be hunting this season. The two share insight as to how they create cover around food plots, use funnels to their advantage and how they plan to give their plots a jump start before the deer mow them down. We’ll also check in with Tim Ainsworth as he walks us through the process of proper soil management for your food plots. Check out the show below…