We had the chance to spend some time with the Obsession crew earlier in the year while taking a look at the 2019 Lawless compound bow. We tested and reviewed that bow a while back. If you didn’t see it, check it out here – Lawless. But while talking with the Obsession guys, the comment was made, “If you like the Lawless, you’re really gonna like the FX30 compound bow.” It’s the bow Obsession built as the eastern hunter’s dream bow, with a shorter, lighter and faster design. At 30” axle-to-axle, the FX30 is designed with the treestand and hunting blind hunter in mind. So we made plans to get the Obsession FX30 in our hands to shoot, test, and review for our Bowhunting.com readers. Our Obsession FX30 Bow Review will give you a closer look at what we found.

First Impressions

The test bow I pulled from the box had a slick finish combination with Mossy Oak Bottomland limbs and a tan riser. It was a really sharp color scheme. And at nearly 3 inches shorter axle to axle than it’s big brother, the Lawless, the FX30 felt nice and compact in the hand. The 30″ axle to axle length has become my favorite length for an all-purpose hunting bow. This one looks sharp, feels well balanced, and seemed to be plenty maneuverable for treestand or ground blind hunting.

Specs on the Obsession FX30

Axle to Axle – 30″

Brace Height – 6″

Draw Length – 24.5″ – 30.0″ / Half sizes – 24.5 – 29.5″

Draw Weight – 40 lbs, 50 lbs, 60 lbs, 65 lbs, 70 lbs, 80 lbs

Bow Weight – 4.0 lbs

Let-Off – 85%

Price – $999

Obsession FX30 Color Options

Obsession offers a variety of color options to allow you to customize the bow you want. You can mix camo and solid colors for the limbs and risers to give you something, simple, fresh or even funky.

Riser Color Options

Limb Color Options

Obsession TRAX Cam