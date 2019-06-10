by

The crew at Hoyt made their 2019 bow design goal to revolve around the development of the quietest, smoothest and most vibration free aluminum bow they’ve ever built. Hoyt has long been known as the company that builds bullet-proof bows that can handle the use and abuse hunters put them through, but they wanted to take their reputation to a new level with a sweeter shooting bow. The result of their research, design and engineering was the 2019 Hoyt Helix. The company says the bows features their most advanced aluminum riser to date, maximizing stability and rigidity while eliminating vibration and noise. Sounds pretty good, right? Take a closer look at the bow here in our Hoyt Helix bow review.

First Impressions

As mentioned above, Hoyt bows are tough. They look and feel tough, right out of the box. The Helix is no different. I knew I was holding on to a finely designed shooting machine the moment I pulled the bow from the box. It looks sharp with a tough, durable finish that seems to be able to handle the abuse it will no doubt receive. It is well balanced. Not too heavy and not too light. The grip design is a perfect fit for me. I really liked the way this bow felt in my hand.

Specs on the Hoyt Helix

Here’s a quick look at the details on what you’ll find with the Helix in the way of specs.

Axle to Axle – 30 1/2″

Brace Height – 6″

Speed – 342 fps

Let-Off – 80% and 85% options

Weight – 4.3 lbs.

Color Options – Realtree Edge, KUIU Verde, GORE Optifade Subalpine, GORE Optifade Elevated II, UA Ridge Reaper Barren, Storm, Black Out (additional target color options available)

Price – $1199

ZT Pro Cam

The Helix is a smoother drawing Hoyt bow, no doubt. This is a direct result of the all-new ZT Pro Cam system. The “ZT” stands for Zero Torque. It was designed to create a balanced side-to-side load with Hoyt’s patent pending Split-Cable system. This system eliminates the need for flexible guard. The result, more balance, less bulk. The concept and design reduces cable-induced torque and lateral nock travel. The result is a much more accurate shooting system. Hoyt says the ZT Pro Cam is faster and smoother than its predecessor and is their highest let-off cam ever built.

X-Act Grip System

As previously mentioned, the grip on this bow is one that is nearly perfect in design for me personally. I really like the way it fits in my hand. Better yet, it stays where I want it in my hand. No slipping and sliding. Obviously consistency is the key when it comes to accuracy shot after shot, and consistent hand placement is no exception. The grip is where it all begins when it comes to consistency. The Hoyt team slimmed this one down with a slimmer width, angle and shape to help promote a more accurate shot.

Roller Cable Guard

The roller guard often gets overlooked when it comes to the bells and whistles on a new bow, but subtle design improvements can go a long way to the overall performance in a bow. The Helix features a silky smooth roller guard designed to help deliver a smoother draw cycle and reduce friction. The result, increased efficiency and shot performance.

Noise & Vibration Dampening