ASA Pro/Am and IBO Results Show Strong Finish for Team Mathews

Team Mathews is off to a great start on the tournament trail for 2019, and this past weekend’s results show that these truly are the glory days for a team that continues to find themselves at the top. Here’s a closer look at the ASA Pro/Am and IBO results from this past weekend.

For the first time in history, two major competitive archery tournaments, the ASA Pro/Am and IBO Triple Crown, were held on the same weekend. This overlap forced Team Mathews to split up in order to compete at the coinciding tournaments. Despite being spread thin, Team Mathews claimed 15 of 21 podium spots in an action-packed weekend. It was a dominate performance all around with sweeps in the ASA Men’s Known Pro, Women’s Open Pro and both Pro Male and Pro Female classes in the first leg of the IBO Triple Crown.

In the ASA Pro/Am in Augusta, Georgia, Chris Perkins took top honors in the Men’s Known Pro Division, while teammates Robert Householder and Jesse Broadwater took home second and third. Sharon Wallace claimed first in Women’s Open Pro, followed by teammates Cara Kelly and Emily McCarthy in second and third. Jay Moon and Dan McCarthy also landed second and third in Men’s Open Pro after the shoot down on Saturday. In the end, Mathews finished with 8 of 9 podiums across three Pro Divisions at the ASA Pro/Am.

Danny Evans lead the charge in the Pro Male Division at the IBO Triple Crown in Pipestem, West Virginia with teammates Levi Morgan and Joby Shaw following in second and third place. Erin McGladdery, Brandie Martin and Laura Chenault swept the Pro Female Division, and Duane Price finished third in the Pro Senior Division for a total of 7 out of 9 pro division podiums.

“Considering we had to split the team up, it was an impressive victory all around,” stated Mathews Pro Staff Manager Derek Phillips. “I’m extremely proud of all our shooters and their dominant performance.”

