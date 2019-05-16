by

The Total Archery Challenge (TAC) is back in full swing offering one of the most exciting – and toughest – 3D archery experiences you’ll find anywhere in the country. This touring 3D experience has events scheduled across the country, so you’ll likely have an event within a half-day drive of your hometown. It’s an incredible event that annually draws thousands of archers and bowhunters from across the country. But don’t fooled. This ain’t your granddaddies 3D shoot. The TAC event is one of the toughest shoots you’ll find anywhere. You better prepared. This is a 3D shoot that will challenge your body from head to toe.

Check out the video below from our friends at Lancaster Archery Supply for a guide to shooting the total archery challenge…

Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll find at a TAC event…

100+ 3D archery targets

Multiple Courses for different skill levels. (You may scoot in to a comfortable range)

Locals Course – 25 Targets, 15-40 yd shots minimal angles

– 25 Targets, 15-40 yd shots minimal angles Prime Course (toughest course but a lot of fun)- 25 Targets, Rocky Mountain Western Shoot, 40-100 yds with steep angles and tougher shots

(toughest course but a lot of fun)- 25 Targets, Rocky Mountain Western Shoot, 40-100 yds with steep angles and tougher shots Mtn Ops Course – 25 Targets, 25-75 yds with steep angles and good shots that test your skill

– 25 Targets, 25-75 yds with steep angles and good shots that test your skill Sitka Course- 25 Targets, Long shots, 60-100 yds, on Sheep, Mtn Goat and other awesome species This course is designed to live up to the demands of the Sitka Gear.

Stationary Kids Range 10 target shoot at dinosaurs and Zombies!

Kids Course- 12 target from 5-20 yds. This is a great beginners course and fun kids shoot.

Novelty Shots with the chance to win multiple prizes. Win a Truck and more.

Vendors with the latest outdoor products

The TAC returns to Tennessee this weekend for its second year, bringing one of archery’s toughest 3D competitions to the southeast. Bowhunting.com will be there bringing updates, photos and videos from the event, so be sure to stop by the booth to say hello and grab some freebies.

For more information on this event, check out www.totalarcherychallenge.com.