Trespasser Busted By Hunter on Film: What Would You Have Done?

Hunt on private land long enough and sooner or later you’ll likely have a run-in with a trespasser. Depending on where you live, it may happen more often than you realize. The question is, will you be prepared to handle the situation should it arise on the property you are hunting? In this post I’m going to re-share the story we brought out several years ago when I busted a trespasser on my property. The “trespasser busted by hunter” topic is one that typically gets guy riled up, but the point of this post is to get you thinking, “What would I have done in this situation?”
My family and I were building a new house on a little 50 acre chunk of property several years ago when the incident occured. I was hunting one afternoon in a food plot just 200 yards from the unfinished house we had been working on all week. I had a big doe in the food plot and was preparing to come to full draw when something up the creek caught her attention. She went on high alert before spooking and running back into the timber.
A moment later, a black blob came crawling out of the creek. I first thought it was a turkey, but soon realized it was some dude in a black hoodie. He came walking across the food plot, headed towards the house. When he noticed the ground blind I was sitting in, he made his way over to take a peek. He had no clue I was sitting inside the blind until he was about 5 yards away and I shouted, “What are you doing!”
It scared him so bad he about flipped over. He immediately went into scramble mode trying to make up a story as to what he was doing on my property.
Watch the video of the encounter here:
Trespasser Busted by Hunter on Film – Conclusion
After watching the video, how do you think you would have handled the situation? What would you have done differently? Have you ever had to confront a trespasser on your property? Did it go well? Comment below and let us hear about your experience with a trespasser. And be sure to put a game plan together ahead of time as to how you’ll confront a trespasser. Be prepared, and you’ll likely have a smoother encounter when it comes your way.
Comments
Man you handled it a lot better than i would have. This is the reason i carry my pistol with me when i am bow hunting. Seems like a lot of “meth heads” and “crack heads” ruin everything and are all over the place in a rural area. Good on you confronting him and good job keeping your cool!
Hunting season and he ruined my hunt for the day, YES, I would be pissed and let him know it. Just being in the woods and see someone on my property, also enjoying the woods. Ask them who they are, IF they live close, and just what they are doing. Just out enjoying nature, no big deal, ruin my hunt BIG DEAL.
Brodie I remember when you first posted this and I was impressed with the way you handled it and I guess I would have handled much the same way but louder and maybe have gotten out of the blind, lol
Weird feeling when people appear on your property when they aren’t suppose to be there.
Had a friend who was hunting private land. He saw a person who was not supposed to be hunting there as he was the only one permitted. He called the sheriff who took care of the trespasser. I don’t think the trespasser knew there was anyone else around. I was raised on a dairy farm in central Ohio. Had the problem all year. My father would pass the local swimming hole and the lower part of our farm after milking on another farm. Call the constable who wrote lots of citations. If he worked on commission, he could have retired a millionaire.