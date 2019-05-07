Kansas Turkey Hunting Madness: 1st Bird for Barron

by

Not to be outdone by Justin Zarr, Tyler Barron made quick work of the opportunity to punch his Kansas turkey tag when 3 gobblers rolled up to the decoys on his first afternoon sit. After a quick break for lunch, Barron climbed back in the ground blind in the same spot he had hunted earlier that morning. He knew plenty of birds were in the area, and it was just a matter of time before they came by to give their HS Strut decoys a closer look. Here’s a look at how the Kansas Turkey Hunting Madness hunt continued in the afternoon on their first day of hunting.

Watch the hunt here:

Tyler’s killed a lot of deer down in his home state of Texas, but this was actually his first turkey. And as you can see from the video above, he handled it like a pro with a great shot at 22 yards. The bird only flopped about 5 yards before it was all over.

A big congrats to Tyler on his first bird in Kansas! Keep up with all the latest turkey hunting action from the Bowhunt or Die team right here at Bowhunting.com.