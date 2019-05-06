Kansas Turkey Hunting Madness: Justin Strikes Fast [Video]

by

The Bowhunting.com crew has been in Kansas the last few days chasing the abundance of birds that make their home there. Justin Zarr, Brad Kaufmann, Brandyn Streeter and Tyler Barron made the trip that has become an annual roadtrip the last few years for some of the best turkey hunting you’ll find anywhere in the country. Here’s a quick look at how Justin’s hunt went down when he hopped in the blind for some Kansas turkey hunting madness.

Check out Justin’s hunt in the video below…

Be sure to check back for a look at how Tyler Barron’s hunt goes down on his first afternoon in Kansas turkey hunting from the ground blind. And will Brad get a chance to drop the string on his first turkey? Watch all the Kansas turkey hunting action as it happens right here at Bowhunting.com.