Broadheads vs. Dryer [Video]

My wife and I recently replaced the dryer in our laundry room. I rolled the old one out on the back deck to be hauled off, but before I could get too far with it, my little boys were asking, “Can we shoot the old dryer with our bows?” I’m pretty sure the desire within boys – and men – to shoot and blow stuff up is something we’re born with. I figured it was a great idea, and it got the wheels turning on how we might test some gear. It seemed to be the perfect opportunity to try out some of the broadheads I’ve got sitting around in my office. So we quickly made plans to film a Broadhead vs. Dryer video to show what we experienced when shooting a variety of broadheads into a dryer with compound bows, longbows, and the crossbow. Here’s how it all went down…

As seen in the video above, there were several broadheads that we just couldn’t seem to beat up, while others blew up on impact. Regardless, all the broadheads we shot are more than adequate to get the job done on game animals.

Surprisingly, several of the mechanical heads held up even after punching through the metal dryer door. However, most often, it was the fixed blade broadheads that took repeated abuse and continued to hold up shot after shot.

