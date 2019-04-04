Best Bowfishing Gear for 2019

Muzzy Bowfishing Gaff ($24.99)

www.muzzy.com

When you're going after big fish, you better have the tools to get those big fish in the boat. A lot of fish are lost each season by shooters that simply try to pull their fish into the boat with the line or arrow. It can be a heartbreaker to watch some of the biggest and best fish fall back into the water. Don't let this happen to you! Use a gaff this year for safely getting your fish in the boat.

The new Muzzy Gaff features a 24" aluminum handle with a steel hook up front to provide peace of mind as you land your fish. It's lightweight and easily stored out of the way when not in use. The gaff features a rubber foam handle for added comfort as you work fish into the boat.