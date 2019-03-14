Menu
Home » Bowhunting Blog » Man’s Phone Blocks Arrow From Attacker

Man’s Phone Blocks Arrow From Attacker

Mar 14, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you come across a story about a man that uses his phone to block an arrow from an attacker. Police say a 43-year-old Australian man was confronted and came under attack outside his home by an attacker carrying a bow and arrow.

According to the report, the arrow was fired after the resident raised his phone to record the confrontation. Fortunately for the victim, the device became a shield, blocking the arrow that had been fired by the attacker.

Police say the arrow pierced the victim’s phone, knocking it back into his face. He suffered a small cut but was otherwise unhurt.

iphone-shot1

The phone that blocked an arrow shot by attacker.

The shooter was a 39-year-old man that was later arrested at the scene of the attack.

According to police, the attack happened in the New South Wales town of Nimbin.

The attacker was charged with assault and property damage and will appear in court next month.

man's phone blocks arrow phone-arrow

What are the chances of this happening?

Man’s Phone Blocks Arrow – Conclusion

Fortunately for the victim, the attacker was only carrying a bow for his weapon of choice on this particular day. Otherwise, it would have been a much different outcome. Any guesses on what phone and arrow were used in this incident? Comment below and let us know what you think.

Brodie Swisher

Brodie Swisher

Editorial Manager at Bowhunting.com
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
Brodie Swisher

Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)

Tagged:

Speak Your Mind

*