Man’s Phone Blocks Arrow From Attacker

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you come across a story about a man that uses his phone to block an arrow from an attacker. Police say a 43-year-old Australian man was confronted and came under attack outside his home by an attacker carrying a bow and arrow.

According to the report, the arrow was fired after the resident raised his phone to record the confrontation. Fortunately for the victim, the device became a shield, blocking the arrow that had been fired by the attacker.

Police say the arrow pierced the victim’s phone, knocking it back into his face. He suffered a small cut but was otherwise unhurt.

The shooter was a 39-year-old man that was later arrested at the scene of the attack.

According to police, the attack happened in the New South Wales town of Nimbin.

The attacker was charged with assault and property damage and will appear in court next month.

Man’s Phone Blocks Arrow – Conclusion

Fortunately for the victim, the attacker was only carrying a bow for his weapon of choice on this particular day. Otherwise, it would have been a much different outcome.