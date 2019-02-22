by

Like a lot of the bowhunting gear and accessories we found this year at the ATA show, bow sight technology continues to show no sign of slowing down when it comes to advancements in design. The sights we found are built tougher, adjust easier, and are more accurate than ever. We’ve had a chance to take a closer look at the top new bow sights for the year. The video below gives a look at some of the top new sights for 2019, in no particular order.

Black Gold Pro Sight

The new Black Gold Pro Sight features a Wing Truss Dovetail system for a super light feel and a Level Head sight ring for easier adjustments and a more secure design. The sight features new Pro Sight pins with micro adjust on each individual pin. The PhotoChromatic shell is 80% tougher and quieter than ever before. The sight delivers more range and adjustability than ever before and comes with 54 sight tapes so you can pick the one that’s right for you. Adjustments are quick, quiet and smooth on the Pro Sight, making it one of Black Gold’s greatest designs yet. Priced at $449.95

HHA Tetra Dovetail

The new 2019 HHA Tetra Tournament combines increased adjustability with cutting-edge sight technology, and adds a new dovetail bracket mounting option. The HHA Sports Optimizer Tetra has amazing windage adjustment allowing for major and micro adjustments to the sight. Second and third axis adjustments are integrated into the Tetra for the archer striving for perfection and accuracy. The Tetra has a full 2.1-inches of vertical travel, allowing for infinite adjustability to the scope housing. This allows the shooter to dial in the bow to extreme levels of accuracy as well as get the most range out of the preprinted yardage tapes. The Optimizer Tetra has tool-free adjustability giving the Tetra a massive amount of adjustment and accuracy that can be done without the need for wrenches or other tools. Priced at $329.99

Burris Oracle Rangefinding Bow Sight

The new Burris Oracle was no doubt the talk of the tradeshows this season with it’s unique rangefinding design that instantly provides the exact distance to the target and exact aiming point, all done while at full draw. It’s push button activated, with a range button that can be placed wherever is most comfortable for the shooter. There’s zero glass on the Oracle sight, so you’ll always have the vision you need, regardless of what the elements throw your way. The aluminum sight is rugged and durable to withstand the abuse you dish out. Sighting in the Oracle is fast and easy with its micro adjust knobs that lock down rock solid. Price at $799

CBE Engage Hybrid

The new Enage Hybrid from CBE features a dovetail mounting system, Hybrid elevation adjustment and 2nd and 3rd axis adjustments. The Rapid Drive design allows for fast adjustment and micro adjustable windage with clicks. The sight is available in 1, 3, or 5 pin housing and the pins are micro adjustable using the revolve micro pin system. The Engage Hybrid also includes a free sight light. Priced at $309

Axcel AccuTouch Carbon Pro

The all new AccuTouch Carbon Pro from Axcel delivers single pin slider with Accu-Clicks that make it function more like a multi-pin sight. You simply set each Accu-Click at a specific distance so the slider will stop where you want it. A 45-degree rear facing sight scale allows easy recognition of where the sight point is set. Adjustable tension lever allows you to determine how easy the sight slides along the elevation bar. A windage lock button on the sight does not allow the micro adjustable windage knob to turn. Priced at $334.99.

If you’re looking for a new bow sight this year, be sure to give the top new sights mentioned above a look. They are among the best of the best for the year with quality construction, slick features and bulletproof design.