Terry Rohm to be Inducted into NWTF Hall of Fame

The 43rd Annual NWTF Convention & Sport Show cranks up this week in Nashville, Tennessee with events taking place February 13-17 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

One of the highlights of this year’s convention is the addition of the Grand National Calling Championships (GNCC) Hall of Fame inductions. This will be a great opportunity to step back in time and soak up the history and nostalgia of the GNCC and the pioneers that led the way.

We are particularly excited that our good friend, Terry Rohm, will be one of this year’s GNCC Hall of Fame inductees. Rohm is a long-time industry friend and has truly led the way for so many hunters that have followed in his footsteps. Along with Rohm, other inductees include: Rob Keck, Ben Rodgers Lee, M.L. Lynch and Gene Smith.

“What an honor to be one of the first ever inducted into the NWTF Hall of Fame, says Rohm. “Lots of turkey callers and media folks have helped make turkey calling and the NWTF grow to what it is today. There’s no telling how many friends and friendships have been made over the years! It’s truly an honor.”

The event takes place in the Governor’s Ballroom on Saturday, February 16th at 12:00 noon. If you’re planning to attend the convention this year, be sure to add the Hall of Fame to your agenda to welcome Terry and other inductees as the newest members.

For more information on this year’s convention, as well as a schedule of all the exciting events taking place, check out www.nwtf.org

Check out the video below for a closer look at what’s coming up for the GNCC Hall of Fame Inductions…