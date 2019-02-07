LimbSaver Celebrates 20 Years with Launch of LimbSaver LE Bow

by

It’s hard to believe, but the LimbSaver company is already celebrating 20 years in the business. That’s right, the company that’s positioned itself at the forefront of noise dampening products and accessories has been changing things up in the archery industry for two decades. And what better way to celebrate a 20-year anniversary than launching a new bow, right? LimbSaver founder, Steven Sims, recently announced a new limited edition compound bow to honor the occasion with the LimbSaver LE (Limited Edition) compound bow.

The new LimbSaver LE compound bow is being touted as a stable, smooth, fast-shooting masterpiece that is made in the USA and comprised of innovative, quality components. The LE offers variable poundage and utilizes Sigma Cam technology.

How limited will these new limited edition bows be? Sims says there will only be 1,000 LimbSaver LE bows produced.

What You’ll Find with the LimbSaver LE Compound Bow

QUIET

A compilation of technologies work together to produce this silent, smooth bow. Every LimbSaver LE comes decked out with LimbSaver dampening gear, including Broadband LimbSavers, Cable Guard Dampener, Super String Leeches, and Super Cable Leeches. This bow is seriously quiet.

AFFORDABLE The LE offers best price-to-performance ratio available. It was designed to knock out the competition dollar for dollar. There is simply no better bow in its price range.

POSI-LOCK SYSTEM The unique Posi-Lock Limb Adjustment System is designed so that limb poundage can be quickly and easily adjusted without changing brace height and axle-to-axle length, and without the need to re-tune after adjustments.

SIGMA CAM The Single-Track Sigma Cam, a high optimized hybrid cam, is specifically designed for this bow to provide high efficiency, impressive arrow speeds, and a smooth draw and generous valley.

Specs on the LimbSaver LE

Axle-to-axle: 32″

327 FPS (IBO)

7″ Brace Height

4.1 LBS bare bow weight

Let off: 75/80%

Draw weight: Adjustable from 60-70 LBS

Draw length: 27.5″ – 30″

Price – $649.99

Visit LimbSaver.com for more info on the LimbSaver LE, as well as their complete line of products.