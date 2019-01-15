The Bowhunting.com crew got a sneak peek at the all new TenPoint Nitro XRT crossbow last week before it launched to the public. We had the chance to meet with TenPoint staff, hear a presentation on the new bow, and then lay hands on it for some testing on the range. The Nitro XRT has a beefy look about it that puts off a stone-cold-killer appearance at first glance. Obviously looks don’t kill, so we gave it a closer look and found it to have some pretty slick features and performance to go with it as well.
The Nitro XRT is fueled by RX7 cams and TenPoint’s Vector Quad 4 cable system that generate unprecedented power and nock-breaking accuracy. Its center-mounted riser eliminates the “nose-heavy” feel of traditional crossbows and produces what TenPoint calls the smoothest shot on the market. The silent ACUdraw Pro allows you to quickly and effortlessly draw the crossbow. It also features the EVO-X Marksman scope for precision shooting.
Specs on the TenPoint Nitro XRT
Length – 30.7″
Axle-to-Axle – 12.5″ / 7″ (uncocked/cocked)
Weight – 7.4 lbs
Draw Weight – 225 lbs
Speed – 470 FPS (Pro Lite Arrow) / 182 KE
Here’s a closer look at the TenPoint Nitro XRT in the video below…
The TenPoint Nitro XRT Package Includes:
- Optics: EVO-X Marksman Scope mounted on a machined aluminum 7/8-inch Fixed Dovetail Mount
- Cocking Device: ACUdraw PRO cocking device
- Quiver: 3-Arrow Instant Detach Quiver; ambidextrous side-mount quiver bracket
- Arrows: Six Evo-X CenterPunch premium carbon arrows with 100-grain practice points
- Noise Dampening: Integrated String Stop System
- Hard Case: TenPoint STAG hard crossbow case
- Sling: TenPoint Neoprene Sling
The Nitro XRT sells for $2549.99. You can check it out at your local TenPoint dealer or online at www.tenpointcrossbows.com.
