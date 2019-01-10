by

Despite having already released their flagship bow for 2019 (Vertix), as well as several other heavy hitters for the new year with the Traverse and the TX-5, Mathews released a surprise bow on Day 1 of the ATA show with their all new Mathews Tactic compound bow. It’s a fairly lightweight bow that draws smooth, shoots light and resembles the popular Chill series bow from a few years back.

The beauty of this bow is the Mathews performance packed into a bow with a price tag of $849. No, that’s not exactly a “budget bow” price tag, but with many of today’s bows coming in at $1200 or more, a bow priced under $900 is a move in the right direction.

Take a closer look at the new Mathews Tactic bow in the video below…

The Tactic offers outstanding performance for the price. It measures 30.5″ axle to axle with a 7″ brace height and delivers a generous 335 feet per second. Weighing a mere 4.24 pounds, this bow is lightweight and ultra maneuverable.

Be sure to check out all the latest from Mathews at www.mathewsinc.com.