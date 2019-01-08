Prime Logic CT3 Bow Review [Video]

by

When the Prime Logic compound bow launched for 2018, Prime bow fans went nuts. The Logic pretty much delivered the best of the best in all things Prime. The only thing missing was a longer axle-to-axle bow. The Logic is 31″ axle-to-axle, but there were a lot of shooters that wanted more. So for 2019 Prime launched their CT Series of bows that built on the Logic platform with options available in 33″, 35″ and 39″ axle-to-axle. In this review we’ll focus specifically on the Prime Logic CT3.

Check out the video below for a quick look at the new Logic CT3 compound bow…

First Impressions

Being that this bow is an extension of last year’s popular Logic bow, many of the same great features have carried over. If you’re familiar with the original Logic bow, you won’t find any real big surprises with the CT3. It delivers the same smooth draw and incredibly balanced feel at full draw. Balance is the beauty of this bow once again. Several slick new finish options including Tundra and Morel have been added to the mix as well.

Specs on the Prime Logic CT3

Axle-to-Axle – 33″

Brace Height – 6.5″

Draw Length – 24.5″-30″

Draw Weight – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80

Mass Weight – 4.4 lbs.

Speed – 335 FPS

Finish Options – Ghost Green, Recon Gray, Tundra, Morel, Elevated 2, Subalpine, Realtree Edge/Morel, Realtree Edge/Black

Parallel Cam

Prime bows are known for their parallel cam design. It’s basically their signature technology that put them on the map. The Parallel Cam design provides the superior balance of two string tracks combined as one by standing together to virtually eliminate cam lean. Why is that such a big deal? Cam lean will produce horizontal nock travel making the bow harder to tune. The Parallel Cam System eliminates this issue.

A Better Riser

Prime says they are the only bow company using 82X aluminum for their risers. They say it’s the toughest stuff out there and it gives their bows a stiffer foundation. This proprietary aluminum reduces added movement in the riser providing laser beam like nock travel and the most comfortable shot experience possible.

The riser on the Logic CT3 also includes Prime’s Swerve design concept for greater stability. The Swerve is a strategically designed curve in the riser designed to synchronize any riser movement so the top half and the bottom half of the riser move in perfect harmony.

Flexis-AR Roller Guard

The Flexis-AR is a unique roller guard design that allows you to make custom tuning adjustments to best meet your needs. It allows you to adjust the distance the cables are from your arrow for optimum fletching clearance and improve tuning ability. It also features a rubber dampener with free-floating weights to reduce noise and vibration.

New Features for the Logic CT3

The CT3 also got an upgrade with a new String Weight for 2019. The weight was designed to beef up the speed a bit, but has also helped reduced noise and vibration, making the Logic CT3 the quietest bow ever built by Prime.

As previously mentioned, new finish options in Tundra and Morel have been added to the mix for 2019 to give shooters even more options when it comes to selecting the perfect bow. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve now got a custom bow shop that allows you to mix and match any riser/limb configuration you can imagine.

The Prime Logic CT3 sells for $999. Check it out at your local Prime dealer or visit online at www.g5prime.com.