by

Bushnell has long been known for building quality optics at a great price, along with some pretty slick features that you’d expect to find on higher priced optics. Their latest offerings in the binocular and rangefinder categories show no sign of the company stopping in their commitment to building great options for the budget conscious hunter. This unboxing and review will give you a closer look at the new Bushnell Forge and Nitro binoculars, as well as the new Bushnell Nitro rangefinder.

Check out the video below for a look at our unboxing of the Bushnell Forge and Nitro optics…

Bushnell Forge Binocular 8×42

The Forge 8X42 binoculars are a good example that sometimes less can be more. These glasses feature a split bridge design to deliver superior durability in the field. They also feature ED Prime glass, Bushnell’s best glass for their optics line, which is pretty impressive for binos in this price range. Other features include: PC3 phase coated BAK-4 prism, Ultra Wideband fully multi-coated optics, dielectric prism coatings, and Bushnell exclusive EXO Barrier protective coating provides superior low light contrast and resolution. All these features make this a really solid bino option, built to withstand the elements with coating and sealing to keep out the moisture, mud and crud that often go with your hunt. Great performance, at an even better price.

A Closer Look at the Features

Exclusive EXO Barrier Protection – Bushnell’s newest and best protective lens coating molecularly bonds to the glass, repelling water, oil, dust, debris and preventing scratches.

ED Prime Glass – Bushnell’s highest quality glass delivers amazing color, resolution and contrast, even in low-light conditions.

PC-3 Phase Coating – Applied to the prisms, it enhances resolution and contrast.

IPX7 Waterproof construction – O-ring sealed optics stay dry inside, when immersed in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Dielectric Prism Coating – Applied to the prisms, it ensures vivid color reproduction and allows 92% light transmission for bright images.

The Forge binos wear a price tag of $479, making them a great option for anyone looking for feature-packed binoculars under $500.

Bushnell Nitro Binocular 10×42

The Nitro binocular is a more compact unit than the Forge, yet still packs many of the same features. Bushnell says the Nitro warrants best-in-class clarity and low light performance by means of a carefully designed optical system, Ultra-Wideband lens coating, and PC3 phase coated BAK-4 prism. Like the Forge, the Nitro’s also feature the EXO Barrier lens coating for the ultimate in clarity.

You’ll find the Nitro binos ringing up for $369.99.

Nitro Rangefinder

Bushnell has a reputation for developing some of the most innovative technology on the market for the rangefinder category. Their line of rangefinders have helped countless bowhunters find the product target distance in the field and punch more tags on the critters they pursue. The new Bushnell Nitro laser rangefinder takes things to the next level in range-finding ability with the Nitro delivering a range extending to one mile and beyond. It features a forged polymer armor housing and the same EXO Barrier protective coating on the lenses, like the binos, that’ll ensure the Nitro performs flawlessly, no matter what the weather and elements throw your way.

Other features of the Nitro rangefinder include:

Exclusive EXO Barrier Protection – Bushnell’s newest and best protective lens coating molecularly bonds to the glass, repelling water, oil, dust, debris and preventing scratches.

ARC Mode – Accounts for terrain angle, giving you true distance to target on uphill and downhill shots.

SCAN MODE – Scan across the landscape while viewing a continuously updated LCD display of the distance to the target.

BRUSH MODE – Ignores foreground objects – brush, tree branches, etc. – and provides distances to background objects only.

The Nitro rangefinder sells for $319.99. All these new Bushnell products can be found at your local Bushnell dealer, or by visiting online at www.bushnell.com.