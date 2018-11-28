Holiday Gear Guide 2018

Portable Power Outlet ($179.99)

mycharge.com

I’m sitting in a deer blind at this very moment as I type this article. Just two paragraphs in, and the Low Battery signal pops up on my laptop. Normally that would present a problem, but not today. Today I simply plugged in to the MyCharge Portable Power Outlet unit that I’ve started carrying on extended hunts. It’s a beast of a power supply that will keep you and your gadgets powered up and connected on your hunt, or in camp. It’s pretty much a pocket-sized portable generator. It provides up to 10x extra battery life and features USB ports as well as a built-in AC Power Port. The powerful charger can run a 34” TV for up to four hours and has power-stay technology that allows the battery to maintain power for up to one year.