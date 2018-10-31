by

Admit it – you take some of your child’s candy in the days following Halloween for treestand snacks, right? And for the record, it’s not “stealing.” Your kids will call it stealing, but it was technically a team effort. They couldn’t have acquired buckets full of candy without your help. But the real question is, what is the best Halloween candy for the treestand?

After a quick survey of some of the “top hunters” across the country, as well as a few up-and-comers, it was immediately apparent that the best Halloween candy for the treestand must be broken down into two categories – chocolate and fruity.

Best Halloween Candy for the Treestand – Chocolate

The Big 3 here are no surprise. They are the best of the best when it comes to quality candy to help pass the time in the treestand or ground blind. Sure, the wrappers are loud and make a lot of obnoxious noise when opening, but the risk is definitely worth the reward. Besides, candy wrapper noise sounds a lot like a buck making a scrape, or running in the leaves. At least that’s what I’m telling myself.

SNICKERS – Snickers is the one that satisfies you in the treestand, ground blind, or anywhere else. It was introduced way back in 1930. It’s easily the number one candy bar out there. TWIX – The Twix bar originated in the United Kingdom in 1967. With its delicious butter cookie center, topped with caramel, and coated with milk chocolate, the Twix candy bar quickly became a popular treat around the world way back. It was released in the United States in 1979, and in 1983 the Twix PB (peanut butter) version was introduced. KIT KAT – “Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar.” Remember the song? The beauty of this bad boy is that it’s got four pieces, allowing you to break off a piece and shove the others back in your pack for later.

Best Halloween Candy for the Treestand – Fruity

If you’re hunting with kids, you’ll want to go fruity in your Halloween candy selection. Fruity candy can buy you 10-30 minutes of still and quiet kids, depending on how you ration it out. Here’s the Big 3 on Fruity Halloween candy.

SKITTLES – Taste the rainbow, son! I’ll admit it, Skittles are my favorite fruity candy as well, even at 40+ years of age. They’ve been around since 1979, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a kid of any age that won’t do work on a bag of Skittles. STARBURST – Yes, it’s annoying that you have to unwrap each individual piece, but once you get inside, these things will change your life. Especially the pink and red ones. AIRHEADS – Airheads have been around since 1985. They are pretty much the standard candy at concession stands everywhere. But they’re also the good stuff for hunting as well. Wanna keep your kids happy while hunting? Just bust out a handful of Airheads, and they’ll love you ’til the day you die.

Halloween kicks off the most exciting days of the year for deer hunters. Enjoy the time – just don’t forget the candy.

We want to hear from you! Comment below, and let us know your favorite Halloween candy for the treestand.