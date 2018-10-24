by

If there’s one hunting product that stirred up the hunting industry about as much as anything else this year, it would have to be the new Primos Double Bull SurroundView ground blinds. There were a lot of folks talking about this one the moment it was released. It was something new and innovative that answered the demand for more visibility when it comes to hunting from the ground blind. The Primos crew stepped up and changed the game with this exciting new blind for 2018. If you’ve been hearing the talk, or maybe considering a new ground blind purchase, here’s a closer look at the product in our Primos Double Bull SurroundView 270 ground blind review.

Check out our video review on the Primos Double Bull SurroundView 270 ground blind here:

The Blind Without a Blind Spot

The SurroundView blind is being touted as The Blind Without a Blind Spot. It was designed with exclusive one-way see-through walls that let you see everything you need to see around you, without the critters you pursue seeing you. Say goodbye to deer and turkeys slipping in from the back side and catching you off guard. With this blind, you’ll see them coming. It’s a really slick concept and design. You really have to see it to appreciate just how big an impact it will have on your hunting opportunities.

How Does it Work?

So how does the SurroundView concept work?

Thousands of very small holes dot the fabric. On the outside, the camo print and natural light force human and animal eyes to focus on the camo, making the holes “invisible.” On the inside, the black print and darkened interior allow your eyes to focus on the holes, so you see “through” the fabric. It’s genius!

Specs on the Primos Double Bull SurroundView 270 Ground Blind

The SurroundView 270 ground blind features three one-way see-through walls and one rear blackout wall. Specs on the blind include the following:

Dimensions: 55 in x 55 in x 70 in

Brush loops

Tie-Down Hub Straps

Weight: 21 lbs. w/bag

7 shoot-through ports

3 max view openings

Legendary Double Bull materials and construction

TRUTH camo specifically designed to hide ground blinds in any terrain

The Double Bull SurroundView 270 ground blind also features a limited lifetime warranty.

SurroundView 270 Ground Blind – Conclusion

I spend a lot of time in the ground blind each spring, fall and winter hunting with my kids. I immediately saw the benefits of the SurroundView concept for hunting with them. No more frustrating blind spots and inability to see for my kids. They can now see what I’m seeing as animals move about in front of our blind. It will add so much more to the hunting experience for everyone.

The SurroundView 270 Ground Blind will cost you about $400. You can check it out at www.primos.com or purchase it from our friends at Lancaster Archery at www.lancasterarchery.com.