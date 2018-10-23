Bowhunting Iowa Bucks: Killing #1

It was such an incredible experience to walk up on the deer with my grandpa. This is the first deer of mine he has been able to be a part of, and it truly brought tears to my eyes. We snapped a few pictures and got the field dressing underway. It was incredible to share those moments with him and listen to the wisdom he has acquired over 50+ years of hunting. These are the moments that make years of eating tag soup worth it. I will forever cherish that night and the memories made.
A big congrats to Lindsey on a beautiful Iowa buck! Keep it up – Bowhunt or Die!
