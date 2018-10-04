wicked Beast hand saw

by

The new Beast Hand Saw from Wicked Tree Gear is right at home in a growing lineup of high-end hand saws and pole saws for hunters. The company continues to answer the demand for better quality gear that can handle all the abuse hunters dish out throughout the year. My Wicked Hand Saw is one tool I rarely hit the woods without. I use it all the time. So when the new Beast Saw came on the scene, I immediately questioned how the company could possibly produce a better option in hand saws. What is the Beast Saw and what is its purpose? How is it different than the saws that came before it? I took my questions to the boss, John Mulligan, of Wicked Tree Gear to see what was behind the Beast Saw concept.

“The Beast Saw came from the idea of wanting a saw that would cut even faster than our original hand saw,” says Mulligan. “It’s a saw for the preseason or mid-season stand relocation when you have a bunch of cutting to do and little time. A non-folding saw with a longer, curved blade was the solution for fast and easy tree trimming.”

And while they were in the middle of creating this new design, the company also introduced a new tooth-pattern for the Beast Saw. “Some have said the new cutting teeth remind them of the old two-man saws from black and white photos back in the day,” says Mulligan. “It worked for them back then, and it’s still working for us today.”

The Beast Saw is a product that has been in the works since 2014, but was held back as the company was busy perfecting several other products in the line. The Beast Saw now comes to life in the Wicked lineup as the company continues to round out the ultimate lineup of tree trimming gear for hunters.

Specs on the Beast Hand Saw

The Beast Saw is a fixed-blade hand saw with an 11″ arborist style blade. The saw boasts the Wicked high-carbon steel blade. It’s built with a super tough heavy gauge blade designed to resist bending and breaking.

The saw weighs just 2 pounds so you’ll hardly know it’s on your belt or in your pack. It comes in a solid and safe carry sheath to keep you and your saw protected when you’re on the move.

The Wicked Beast Saw sells for $49.99. You can see it, as well as the complete line of Wicked products, at www.wickedtreegear.com.