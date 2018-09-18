Prime Logic Bow Review

by

The 2018 Prime Logic compound bow is one that has broken away from the mold of the original Prime design. The company raised a lot of eyebrows when they unveiled their first parallel cam bow back in the early days of the company. There were plenty of skeptics and critics as to the design concept and its effectiveness. However, the company has proved to be a key player in the industry and has amassed quite a following with bowhunters and tournament archers alike. Their latest offering, the Logic, got an overhaul in bow design for 2018, packed with lots of new features to make it one of Prime’s best bows to date. Here’s a closer look at the 2018 Prime Logic compound bow.

First Impressions

The first Prime bow I ever laid hands on caught my attention with its incredible balance at full draw. That was a handful of years ago, but the 2018 Logic bow proves to bring much the same. It’s beautifully balanced and solid as you come to full draw and hold on the target. It shoots equally well, delivering minimal hand shock. And due to the new features and additions built into this bow, it is a very quiet shooter. The bow is more compact in size than the bows that came before it, yet it doesn’t feel like it’s too small, like some of the ultra-light and compact bows that hit the shelf this year.

Specs on the Prime Logic

Axle-to-Axle – 31″

Brace Height 7″

Draw Length – 24.5″ – 30″

Draw Weight – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs

Mass Weight – 4.3 lbs

Speed 330 fps

Price – $1099

Shooting the Prime Logic

The Logic test bow I shot was set at 28″ draw length and 70 pounds of draw weight. I was shooting an Easton Axis arrow weighing in at 389 grains and consistently got speeds of 279 fps through the chrono. It wasn’t the fastest bow we’ve shot lately, but keeping in mind that the Logic is a 7″ brace height bow, it was providing plenty of zip, and the bow makes up for its speed with how smooth it handles.

Parallel Cam System

My first thought when I saw Prime’s Parallel Cam system in the early days was that it was entirely too over the top. The engineering seemed to make perfect sense, I just thought there was too much that could go wrong with extra cams in place. However, the company has proved that it works – and it works really well.

Why does it work so well? The Parallel Cam System provides the superior balance of two string tracks combined as one by standing together to virtually eliminate cam lean. It’s a left/right tuning issue that Prime says no other competitor has felt necessary to address, but is the cause of many major accuracy and consistency issues. As mentioned, the system also makes for one of the most well balanced bows on the market. You really have to shoot it to believe it.

A Stronger Riser

Prime bows have a reputation for being one of the strongest risers on the market. For 2018, they take it a step further with the introduction of their 82X aluinum riser. The new 82X aluminum riser sets an even higher standard for strength. The riser is made from the strongest aluminum alloy available and engineered with no movement. The Logic, built with 82X aluminum, delivers the company’s most solid and comfortable shooting experience to date.

Flexis-AR Roller Guard System

Another slick addition for this new bow is the Flexis-AR roller guard system. The Flexis-AR allows you to customize your roller guard like never before. This patented adjustable flexing roller guard allows you to adjust the distance the cables are from your arrow for optimum fletching clearance and improve tuning ability. The Flexis-AR also features a dampener with free floating weights to reduce noise and vibration from the roller guard.

Ghost Grip

I really like the grip on the Logic. The company calls it the Ghost Grip. It’s a grip designed for shooters who demand a thinner grip. It has removable side plates that you’ll hardly know are even there. You can also remove these side plates and add the company’s Ultra Fit Grip for a different fit and feel.

Prime Logic – Conclusion

After spending some time with this bow, I can honestly say that I was impressed with how the bow measured up to all the hype I had heard. This bow is all about balance. I had heard people make the claim that Prime bows were some of the most well balanced bows in the world. After shooting the Logic, I’d have to say that the claim is pretty legit. You’ll be impressed when you draw this bow for the first time.

Check out the Prime Logic at www.g5prime.com or www.lancasterarchery.com.