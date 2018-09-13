Menu
Home » Bowhunting Blog » Age This Buck

Age This Buck

Sep 13, 2018 by 37 Comments

The deer featured in last week’s Age This Buck blog series was a Illinois buck, named Pilot. The buck was killed by BHOD friend, Don Spolum. If you missed it, here’s another look at last week’s buck…

Pilot Buck

What age did you guess this buck to be?

The buck was killed in 2017 and was cementum aged at 4 1/2 years old. Here’s a look at Don with Pilot after the shot…

age this buck - troy's-dad-buck

Don with the 4 1/2 year old buck named, Pilot.

This past week, we had over 230 guesses on the “Age this Buck” post! Out of those 230+ there were 97 people that guessed the age correctly. Out of the 97, we randomly selected someone to win a Bowhunt or Die gift pack, and that winner is……Austin Potter! Make sure to send your information to info@bowhunting.com.

Up Next, Age This Buck…

age this buck - kentucky

How old is this Kentucky buck?

Let’s hear your best guess on the age of this west Kentucky buck. Comment below and let us know what you think. Remember, a winner will be selected each week to receive some great Bowhunting.com gear, so be sure you check back and give us your best guess each week during our Age This Buck blog series.

Comments

  1. Layne says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:49 am

    2.5 years old.

    Reply
  2. CRAIG Hershey says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Thats 3.5 for sure.

    Reply
  3. Thane Boge says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:51 am

    4.5 yrs

    Reply
  4. John A Ruege says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:51 am

    3.5 years at the time of the pic

    Reply
  5. Lee Koehn says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:52 am

    I’d say 2.5

    Reply
  6. Couger Hofland says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:53 am

    I’m going to guess he is about 2.5 years old.

    Reply
  7. Jeremy D Wilson says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:54 am

    2.5 years old. And a great looking 2.5 y/o at that.

    Reply
  8. Benjamin Durtka says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:55 am

    2.7yrs… how do we know it doesn’t identify as a 30y.o. hippo?

    Reply
  9. Owen Martin says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:57 am

    That a 2.5 year old buck

    Reply
  10. George w williams says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:58 am

    5 1/2.

    Reply
  11. Donald orick says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    2.5 yr old

    Reply
  12. Keith A Buzzelli says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Strong 2 year old

    Reply
  13. Jay Hedger says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:03 am

    He’s 2.5 years.

    Reply
  14. Dennis Kluthe says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:04 am

    3.5 years old

    Reply
  15. Avery Faulkner says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:05 am

    3 years.

    Reply
  16. Carter Kocian says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Big 2.5 year old

    Reply
  17. Steven Serfass says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:06 am

    3.5 years old

    Reply
  18. Rodney Swartzentruber says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:20 am

    4.5

    Reply
  19. Lawrence Coogan says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:21 am

    3.5 year old

    Reply
  20. Trey Robertson says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:23 am

    2 1/2

    Reply
  21. Denny Oosterbaan says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Looks to be 3.5 years old. Nice Kentucky buck, just let him grow a year or two.

    Reply
  22. Kent Helmuth says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:24 am

    3.5

    Reply
  23. Justin Barker says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:25 am

    2.5 year old

    Reply
  24. Mike Hull says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:29 am

    2.5 year old

    Reply
  25. Joel Jackson says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:32 am

    3.5 years old

    Reply
  26. Matt Bennardo says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:33 am

    3 years old

    Reply
  27. Noah Harpster says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:40 am

    3.5 yrs old

    Reply
  28. Dale says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

    4.5 years old

    Reply
  29. Derek says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 11:56 am

    2.5

    Reply
  30. Ryan Cornelius says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    2.5 years old

    Reply
  31. Eric Phillips says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    2.5

    Reply
  32. Joe Chestnut says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    2.5 and a good one

    Reply
  33. mickey treaster says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    3

    Reply
  34. Daniel Abel says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    2.5

    Reply
  35. Heather Brackley says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    2.5

    Reply
  36. Bradley Harris says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    2.5

    Reply
  37. Gavin Bragger says:
    Sep 13, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    3.75 EASY

    Reply

