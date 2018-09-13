by

The deer featured in last week’s Age This Buck blog series was a Illinois buck, named Pilot. The buck was killed by BHOD friend, Don Spolum. If you missed it, here’s another look at last week’s buck…

The buck was killed in 2017 and was cementum aged at 4 1/2 years old. Here’s a look at Don with Pilot after the shot…

This past week, we had over 230 guesses on the “Age this Buck” post! Out of those 230+ there were 97 people that guessed the age correctly. Out of the 97, we randomly selected someone to win a Bowhunt or Die gift pack, and that winner is……Austin Potter! Make sure to send your information to info@bowhunting.com.

Up Next, Age This Buck…

Let’s hear your best guess on the age of this west Kentucky buck. Comment below and let us know what you think. Remember, a winner will be selected each week to receive some great Bowhunting.com gear, so be sure you check back and give us your best guess each week during our Age This Buck blog series.