Bowhunting Wyoming Antelope with the BHOD Team

Some of the Bowhunt or Die team members, ambassadors and friends gathered out west to start their season bowhunting Wyoming antelope with the team at Big Horn Outfitters. The guys hunted from ground blinds and made a number of spot-and-stalk attempts to kick off the 2018 fall season with notched antelope tags.
Team member, Matt Miller, shares of his experience here…
Dwayne Jones also got in on the action early in the hunt while hunting with his guide and BHOD team member, Paul Morrison. “After missing a buck earlier in the hunt, we found another bedded buck and decided to put on a stalk,” says Jones.
“We made a move and got within 50 yards of the buck. When he stood up, I drew. He started to walk off slowly, but Paul grunted and stopped him at 52 yards. I settled the pin, made the shot and hit him a little back. However, the shot was a complete pass through with the new NAP SwingFire and he immediately started pumping blood on impact. The buck ran about 80 yards, stopped and fell over. I could not hold my excitement any longer. In just a matter of 20 minutes I went from a low to a killer high. If you haven’t tried it, do it! Antelope hunting at Bighorn Outfitters is unbelievable, and spot-and-stalk bowhunting adds another level of excitement. I will be back!”
Not to be outdone, BHOD team member, Neal McCullough, also dropped the string on his Mathews to make good on his first punched tag of the season.
Scott Bakken of HHA Sports also made the trip out west mid-week to hunt with the BHOD crew and got right to work on the local antelope with his Mathews bow and HHA gear. It was an exciting way to get things started for the fall hunting season before heading home to finish prep work for opening day of deer season in the weeks ahead.
Be sure to watch for all the bowhunting Wyoming antelope action on an upcoming episode of Bowhunt or Die.
