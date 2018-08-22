by

Deer hunters are anxiously gathering gear and gadgets as they prepare to climb back into the treestand for their early season deer hunts. But one of the most overlooked items in the tool bag is mosquito repellent. This is a costly mistake that quickly becomes evident after climbing into the treestand. Mosquitoes in your face and ears are miserable. They’ll ruin a hunt quick. While some hunters can ride it out, others bail from the stand and exit the woods in a hurry. So what’s the best way to battle mosquitoes in the treestand?

There are plenty of sprays on the store shelves that find their way into the hunter’s bag each year, but these are often messy. They can be greasy, smelly, and often ineffective. If you haven’t figured it out already, the Thermacell unit is without a doubt the best method of eliminating mosquitoes you’ll ever come across. It’s quick, quiet and free of any mess. So if you’re looking for the best way to battle mosquitoes in the treestand, be sure to give Thermacell a look. It’s a game changer for hunting where mosquitoes hide.

And when it comes to making the Thermacell unit even better for the treestand hunter, the crew at Thermacell came out with the Multipurpose clamp. It’s the perfect solution for hanging this device in your treestand. Say goodbye to accidentally dropping or kicking your Thermacell device out of the treestand. The Multipurpose Clamp keeps the unit safe and secure, no matter where you decide to hang it.

Here’s a video that’ll give you a closer look at the Thermacell Multipurpose Clamp in action…

The Multipurpose Clamp is a simple and cost effective addition to your Thermacell unit. You can find them available for just $9.99, making it affordable to outfit several Thermacell units with the clamp so you’re always ready to roll. Check it out at www.thermacell.com.

We want to hear from you. What have you found to be most effective on repelling mosquitoes on your warm weather deer hunts? Comment below and let us know what works best for you.