by

My little boy, Remi, started Kindergarten the other day. On the way out the door for school I caught him trying to sneak a bottle of Nose Jammer with him. After informing him that we couldn’t take Nose Jammer to school, he simply asked, “Can I just spray some on me?” Scared it might be deer pee, my wife frantically asked, “What is Nose Jammer???” It’s not the first time I’ve heard that question asked. Unlike deer urine and other nasty smelling attractants we tend to have around our place, Nose Jammer is something different. So what exactly is Nose Jammer? The following is a closer look at the product line, what it does, and how it works.

What is Nose Jammer?

I remember when Nose Jammer first hit the market. The skeptics came out in full force. It was almost entertaining. However, years later, Nose Jammer continues to gain ground and is making believers out of the skeptics. The product was designed to jam the olfactory gland inside an animal’s nose without alarm. This allows the hunter’s scent to go unnoticed by the animal.

After much research, the company discovered compounds are emitted from standing vegetation which game animals are exposed to on a daily basis. Nose Jammer owner, John Redmond, tells the story of the skeptics. “Initially hunters were skeptical of Nose Jammer and its ability to work. I would give hunters the product to try when hunting. It has made believers of them and now more hunters every year are using it with results like never before.”

Why It Works

All flowers give off an aromatic scent. Standing vegetation is no different, but it is more subtle. These vegetation compounds are concentrated in Nose Jammer and thus have the ability to overwhelm the olfactory gland inside an animal’s nose without alarm.

How It Works

Once a molecule has triggered a response in the nose, it takes some time for it to be disposed of. If a molecule comes along too quickly, there is no place for it on the olfactory hairs, thus it cannot be perceived.

Olfactory fatigue is the temporary, normal inability to distinguish a particular odor after a prolonged exposure to the airborne compound. The Nose Jammer cloud overwhelms the olfactory system and disables an animal’s ability to detect and track human scent.

In the Field

Nose Jammer originally started with their Field Spray product. The product was designed to spray on clothes, boots, tree stands, blinds and brush. When the wind swirls, the deer’s (or other animal) olfactory gets jammed and they stay unalarmed. The Field Spray is said to work on any animal with a nose.

Another product for the field is the Gear-N-Rear Wipes. These wipes are incredibly handy, making cleaning up in the field quick and easy. You can keep them in your pack, truck, or anywhere else you tend to make a mess. The wipes are formulated to work on your body as well as your hunting gear.

Shower

The shower products are formulated to create a barrier between your skin and clothing. The ingredients included keep you smelling like Jammer, even when you sweat. The products include a 12 oz. Shampoo & Body Wash and a 12 oz. Conditioner. The products were designed to use daily and will not dry out your hair or skin.

Another product in the line is the Nose Jammer Bar Soap. The bar lathers up nice and easy, and as you might expect, smells like Nose Jammer.

Laundry

The company also makes products designed for care of your laundry before and after the hunt. Their laundry detergent allows you to infuse your hunting garments with the Jammer smell. The product creates a thick barrier on the inside and outside of your hunting clothes making it more difficult for game to smell you. The Laundry Detergent comes in a 16 oz. size.

You can also try the Dryer Sheets. The sheets were designed to help lock in as much Jammer as possible for your garments. The dryer sheets prevent static cling, softens clothes, and won’t leave residue in your dryer.

Personal Care

Taking the Jammer concept to the skin level, Nose Jammer offers a 2.25 oz. deodorant that goes on clear will not bind or clump up. The company says it’ll outperform any deodorant on the market and is free of aluminum and toxins.

And finally, the Nose Jammer Face-Hand-Body Lotion round out the product line giving you protection for your skin from exposure to the elements. It’s formulated for sensitive skin and is non-greasy and fast absorbing.

Conclusion

If you’re a skeptic as to whether Nose Jammer is legit deer gear, or just another gimmick, I encourage you to give it a try this season. My little boy, Aidan, swears by it. He killed an 8-point buck at 20 yards last November. Aidan sprayed everything down with Nose Jammer just 30 minutes before the buck came in, directly downwind. As far as he’s concerned, it works like a charm.

See more at www.nosejammer.com.