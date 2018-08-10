by

The Quest Thrive stirred up a lot of excitement on the demo range this year at the ATA show among bowhunters and pro-shop dealers alike. The $650 price tag got their attention, but the way this bow performed seemed to seal the deal. More than once I heard shop owners saying that they would soon begin to sell this bow in their store. They loved the concept and were thrilled at a new option that was priced right and full of performance. After hearing all the buzz, I finally made my way over to the Quest demo range to give the bow a try for myself. And, like a lot of others, I liked what I experienced.

We made plans to ensure the Thrive was a bow we’d spend more time with and do a full review on. So now we’re offering a closer look at the Thrive compound bow in our complete Quest Thrive Bow Review.

First Impressions

First impressions can certainly make or break the way you look at hunting gear. Fortunately, the Thrive seems to live up to the hype it has received. It’s got a killer price at just $649.99. But a good price can only go so far. It really needs to be backed up with a quality product for it to truly be a great deal. After spending some time with the Thrive, it’s safe to say this bow has the quality and performance built in to make it quite the bargain at under $650. At almost 34″ axle-to-axle, the bow feels like a beast, especially when so many bows are now being offered under 30 inches axle-to-axle. However, the size brings a nice and refreshing feel and tends to make you miss shooting a longer axle to axle bow.

Quest Thrive Specs

Specs on the Quest Thrive include a 33 3/4″ axle to axle length. Again, this is one of the longer hunting bows we’ve test in awhile, but it seems to work really for this bow. It’s has a great feel and is very well balanced. The bow has a mass weight of 4.3 pounds. We put our test bow on the LCA bow scale to check the mass weight and it weighed in at 4.4 pounds, including Limbsavers and an added D-loop. The Thrive is available in draw lengths from 26-31 inches and peak draw weights at 50, 60, and 70 pounds. The bow has a 75% let-off, 7″ brace height, and is rated at 328 fps. It features a BCY string and cables and wears a price tag of $649.99.

Quest Thrive Flux Cam System

The 2018 Thrive features the Flux Binary cams, using a 2-track configuration to handle the string and cables. This system features two identical eccentrics that are CNC machined from a piece of 6000-series aluminum. One of the key aspects of this system is its ability to stay linked together through the cables, which are anchored only to the cams and not the limbs like you’ll see in other options out there. This allows for the cams to operate as a single unit, making for a much more user-friendly and hassle-free option.

As stated the Thrive is available in draw length ranges from 26 to 31 inches. Draw length can be adjusted through the differing modules. The nice thing is the varying modules come included with your bow, so you’re not waiting on a reorder if you need something different. These mods are easily changed out with a bow press and 3/32 hex head key.

The cams also feature adjustable draw stops. These stops perform two functions. First, they change the let-off, and second, they allow you to customize your feel at full draw by lengthening or reducing the valley.

Riser

The Thrive’s riser is constructed of 82X aluminum, a move that takes it to the next level in riser stiffness. What is 82X aluminum? 82X aluminum is said to be equal in strength to 7000 series aluminum, but actually stiffer. Why is that important? A stiffer riser design makes for a more stable and rigid design. A stiff and solid riser foundation comes standard with the Thrive.

The Thrive riser is also a reflex riser design that allows for a longer power stroke than a deflex riser, which will ultimately lead to increased speed.

Ghost Grip

The grip on this bow is referred to as the, Ghost Grip. It is a combination of a machined handle and rubber-like side plates. And while I don’t typically like side plates on a bow grip, this design actually works for me as the side plates are built into the grip and do not interfere or stick out to cause trouble in your bow hand. It’s a narrow grip design, which I like. It offers a comfortable, neutral feel for great hand and wrist position.

Sound and Vibration

Quest has addressed noise, vibration and hand shock in a number of ways on this bow. First, they’ve added a riser-mounted string stopper to kill string noise and vibration. They’ve also added Limbsavers to the top and bottom limbs, as well as their own Speed Studs that are said to reduce vibration as well. Finally, they have a unique dampener added to the roller guard that has suspended weights built in to help reduce vibration and noise.

Shooting the Thrive

The Thrive I had to demo was set at 70.1 pounds draw weight and 29″ draw length. I shot a 390 grain Easton Axis arrow through the chrono and was consistently getting speeds of 299 and 300 fps.

Finish

The bow I tested came in a Ghost Green color option with Subalpine camo limbs. It’s a unique color scheme that’ll grow on you quite nicely. Other color options include: Realtree, Black, Tactical Tan, and Recon Gray with Elevated II camo limbs.

And while only time will tell, the finish on both the riser and limbs seems to be pretty solid, free from any signs of abuse from our use so far.

Quest Thrive – Conclusion

The Thrive bow will surely find its way toward the top of the food chain when it comes to budget bows this year. The price is right, and it won’t cost you the finer features that other budget bows skimp on. This bow has the good stuff built right in. Give it a look at your local G5 dealer or check it out online at www.questbowhunting.com.