The AirBow: Coming to an Archery Season Near You

The mere mention of the AirBow seems to stir excitement among hunters across the country these days. Some are giddy at the idea of a new weapons category for hunting, while others seem to see their blood pressure boil at the thought of such a weapon being allowed in an archery-only season in their home state. So what’s the fuss on the AirBow?

Let’s start by taking a closer look at the Airbow.

According to the Crosman.com website, the Pioneer Airbow is an all-new category of big game weapon featuring full length arrows and full weight broadheads, all driven by air. Based on Benjamin’s proven American-made PCP platform, the Pioneer can be cocked with two fingers (and decocked just as easily), fires 8 shots in the same amount of time it takes to fire three from a crossbow, all at a blazing 450 FPS.

Specs on the Airbow

Pre-Charged Pneumatic (PCP) Airbow

Powered by 3000 psi of compressed air

Integrated pressure regulator delivers 8 consistent shots at 450 FPS

Bullpup configuration, short 33.5” overall length

Ambidextrous top cocking bolt

BONUS: Realtree AP camo decals included

Comes with 3 custom arrows with field tips, 6×40 mm scope, sling and quiver

160 fpe with 375 gr arrows @ 450 FPS

Length: 33.5 inches

Weight: 7 pounds

What the Airbow is Not

It’s not a bow. Right? Seriously, no strings or bending of limbs – can the Airbow even be considered a bow?

Crosman says, “The Pioneer enhances everything enthusiasts enjoy about archery hunting while making the sport safer and more accessible.” But is it actually an archery weapon? Maybe we need to define what archery is first.

Archery: Archery is the art, sport, practice or skill of using a bow to shoot arrows. The word comes from the Latin arcus. Historically, archery has been used for hunting and combat. en.wikipedia.org