by

Is it you? Are you one of the 5 types of bowhunters that should be shooting a crossbow? Like it or not, the crossbow industry is booming these days. And for every bowhunter that seems to dive right into the crossbow craze, there are countless others that stand their ground, opposed to picking up such a simple solution for killing more critters during archery season. There are ample reasons for why bowhunters make the switch to shooting a crossbow. And I’m sure there are plenty of reasons why crossbow opponents like to scrap it out over the ethics and legalities of crossbow hunting in archery season. But if you’re somewhere in the middle, trying to find your place in the bowhunting world, we offer a simple solution. We’ve cut right to the chase and made things much easier for you as you attempt to discover what weapon you should be bowhunting with this fall. Here’s a look at 5 types of bowhunters that should be shooting a crossbow.

The Bowhunter That Never Shoots His/Her Bow

If you’re the hunter that tends to shun the off-season practice regimen with your bow, you might be perfectly suited for bowhunting with a crossbow. If you’d rather shoot selfies for social media than arrows in the backyard as the season approaches, the crossbow just might be your boo. That’s not to say you don’t need to practice when hunting with a crossbow. You should. But the practice required for shooting a bow vs. a crossbow is completely different. What’s the difference? Pretty much everything. Muscles must be exercised, strengthened, and kept in check when shooting a bow. This is hardly the case when shooting a crossbow. The crossbow is a great alternative for the shooter that just doesn’t have the time to practice like they would (should) with a bow.

The Bowhunter That Can’t Hit the Broadside of a Barn

So maybe you practice like crazy, and you still can’t seem to hit the broadside of a barn when the shot opportunity arises. The crossbow might be the perfect solution to ending your frustration and misery. Hey, there’s no shame in it! Maybe you’re struggling with target panic, and you need a break. Don’t throw in the towel. Try crossbow hunting to keep you in the game. If you’re looking to punch tags, but can’t seem to make it happen with a bow, consider killing a few critters with a crossbow. Get the monkey off your back. You can always circle back to hunting with a regular bow. Do what you need to do to build confidence – and put meat in the freezer.

The Bowhunter With a Bad Shoulder or Eyes

Regardless of whether you’re young or old, physical limitations can strike at any time. Think about your friends that suffer with poor eye sight, back or shoulder problems, as well as more serious threats such as cancer or other diseases. Bottom line – the crossbow is a great solution to keep you in the game as you struggle with physical limitations or simply get too old to draw a bow. It’s exciting to see some of the older guys and granddaddies that are getting back to bowhunting because of what the crossbow allows them to do. Shame on anyone that would attempt to take hunting opportunities away from another hunter that’s struggling with physical issues, regardless of the weapon.

The Bowhunter That Doesn’t Care What Anyone Else Thinks

We firmly believe you should shoot whatever makes you happy. Trad bow, compound, or crossbow – shoot what you want. If you’re the guy that doesn’t give a rip about what others think – you simply want to kill stuff with the most efficient tool you can – then you might be the perfect crossbow hunter. Sure, the haters will say, “It’s not really bowhunting,” or “You’re doing it the easy way.” But you don’t really care. It’s your hunt. You hunt for yourself, not to impress or be accepted by others. Congrats to any crossbow hunter that finds themselves arriving at this point in their bowhunting career.

The Bowhunter With Kids That Want to Hunt Sooner Than Later

No weapon in the woods seems to suit the youngest of kids quite like the crossbow. It works great for the child that is a little gun-shy. It’s also perfectly suited for the younger kids that aren’t strong enough to draw back a bow. It’s fairly quiet, free of recoil, and is super deadly on whitetail deer. It’s a great combination for kids that are eager to hunt long before they are able to handle a gun or bow. My boys didn’t want to miss out on the archery season when they were younger. They weren’t big enough to draw back a compound bow with enough juice for killing deer, but they still wanted to get in on the early archery season action. The first crossbow I ever laid hands on was a slick and compact little crossbow rig from Mission. The crossbow was hitting right on the money out of the box. My 7 and 9 year old boys were all over the bullseye on their first shots. I knew then this was the perfect option for getting my kids in the woods hunting deer sooner than later.

Shooting a Crossbow – Conclusion

At the end of the day, shoot what makes you happy. Don’t choose your weapon based on what you think some goofball TV host would want you to shoot. Don’t worry about what your friends think, or what may sound popular on social media. Shoot what you want to shoot. If it’s legal, let it rip! Keep it fun, and hunt with the weapon that makes your heart thump.