Bowhunting.com’s 2018 Bowhunt or Die Get-Together brought team members and sponsors together for the annual meeting to discuss new products, video production strategy, and planning for the fall hunting season. This annual meeting tends to set the tone and get the guys fired up for the upcoming hunting season. Team members came from Wyoming, Wisconsin, Florida, and everywhere in between.

The first evening started off with a look back at the highlights from the 2017 hunting season, followed by awards for the team’s top video producers. Prizes and awards were given for a variety of incentives including, Best Public Land Hunt, Biggest Buck, and best production overall.

After dinner, the sponsors had a chance to talk about new products, upcoming products, and how to best implement the gear into the Bowhunt or Die web show. The team had a chance to see the best new gear from Wicked Tree Gear, Lumenok, Pine Ridge Archery, American Best Bowstrings, Arcus, Lancaster Archery, Cobra, Tactacam, Yeti and more.

Day 2 of the Get-Together found the BHOD team gathering for breakfast before things kicked off for the day. After breakfast the guys came together for training and planning on how to do things better in the upcoming fall season. There were also a variety of challenges and competitions throughout the morning allowing the team to win some really cool prizes and gear.

The team also heard from archery coach, Frank McDonaugh, on how to fine-tune fit and form for better shooting on the line and in the woods this year.

The Bowhunt or Die team is as strong now as it’s ever been, no doubt. We have the best sponsors in the business and the team is anxiously looking forward to what the fall season will bring. Check back often for all the updates and summer prep as the Bowhunt or Die team leads up to the kick off of the 2018-2019 hunting season.