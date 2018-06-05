Team Mathews Finishes Strong in Kentucky

by

Team Mathews had another solid performance this past weekend in London, Kentucky on the ASA Circuit. Team Mathews shooters took home first and second place finishes in both the Men’s and Women’s Open Pro classes as well as a second place finish in Senior Pro.

Levi Morgan, who struggled early on when the tournament season kicked off, seems to have found his groove. He’s capitalized on wins in his last three events. “This year didn’t start the way I wanted it to,” says Morgan. “I heard all the buzz of, ‘Levi’s lost it,’ or, ‘Levi just doesn’t have the drive anymore,’ and there’s honestly no greater motivation than doubters. I appreciate it because it made me really dig deep to find that little extra thing that is the difference in winning and losing.”

Here’s a look at the top Team Mathews shooters from the ASA event in London, KY.

Levi Morgan | Men’s Open Pro

Dan McCarthy | Men’s Open Pro

Cara Kelly | Women’s Open Pro

Sharon Wallace | Women’s Open Pro

John Clifton | Senior Pro

What targets are shooters facing on the ASA cirucit in 2018? Here’s a video that shares the targets for the ASA events in 2018.

There’s still a lot of great tournament action coming this summer. Be sure to check back here for all the latest updates.