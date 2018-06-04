Father's Day is right around the corner, and Bowhunting.com is here to help make the gift buying decisions much easier. Here's a look at some of the best Father's Day gifts for under $100. Be sure to share, post, and pass this article along to anyone you think might need a little help when it comes to finding the perfect gift for Father's Day.
Bowhunt or Die Headware ($24.99)
You can't go wrong when buying one of the cool caps from Bowhunting.com and the Bowhunt or Die web show. There are plenty of options available online. One of our favorites is the mid-profile structured hat with pre-curved visor featuring a raised two-tone BHOD Icon on the front and black mesh back, with snapback closure. Available in black/black or multicam/black.
Pine Ridge Archery Kwik Stand ($19.95)
One bow accessory that your Dad is sure to love is the Kwik Stand Bow Support from Pine Ridge Archery. The Kwik Stand solves all the issues archers have with current bow stands on the market, with their new design featuring simple adjustments to fit on all bow limbs. The legs also adjust, providing the ultimate in balance and stability.
ScentLok Socks ($12.99+)
Father's Day socks are a whole lot better when they are the new socks from ScentLok. The lineup of socks from ScentLok will have Dad covered with options including the Professional, Executive, Sport, Merino Wool, Crew socks and much more. Seriously, there's a pair for any Dad. Be sure to check out the Everyday sock. It's the perfect option whether you're going from the office to the gym, or from the course to the clubhouse. The Everyday Sock was designed for one thing, everyday life.
Lancaster Archery Gift Card
If you want to go with the gift card option for Father's Day, get the card from Lancaster Archery Supply. These guys have over 40,000 products avialable for archers, bowhunters, and outdoorsmen. We're pretty sure he'll be able to get exactly what he wants. You'll never go wrong with a gift card from Lancaster.
HSS Lifeline ($39.95)
hssvest.com
86% of treestand accidents occur while ascending or descending the tree or getting into or out of the stand. Stay attached to the tree from the ground to the stand, during the hunt and back again with a properly installed HSS-LIFELINE. The HSS-REFLECTIVE LIFELINE features reflective material that “lights up” with the slightest flashlight beam to locate your stand in low-light conditions. All HSS-REFLECTIVE LIFELINEs come with the HSS-RECON carabiner and the HSS-COWBELL sound dampeners.
Lumenok Lighted Nocks ($29.99 / 3 pack)
If your dad loves shooting a bow, then he'll definitely love the gift of lighted nocks for Father's Day. They are affordable and a ton of fun to shoot - the perfect gift! Lumenok's HD Orange nocks are now 30% brighter than anything we've seen before. These new nocks have an improved design with even better contact connection and replaceable batteries.
Yeti Rambler 36 oz. Bottle ($49.99)
The Rambler 36 oz. Bottle is designed for life in the wild. Whether you're in the woods or on the water, you'll find that you use this bottle nearly every day. Scorching days on the farm handling all the abuse you can dish out - that's what this bottle was built for. Keeping your drinks ice cold, or perfectly hot, this bottle will perform like no other. These bottles are available in stainless steel, and DuraCoat colors.
Bee Stinger Pro Hunter MAXX Stabilizer ($89.99)
Give your Dad the gift of bow stabilization this year with the Bee Stinger Pro Hunter MAXX stabilizer. The Pro Hunter MAXX is engineered to keep you steady under pressure while reducing vibration. Its patented design delivers maximum moment of inertia, providing greater shot control and the confidence you need to drive your arrow home. The Pro Hunter MAXX features three independently removable end weights for customized balance and performance. Sims Internal Harmonic Dampener and De-resonator perform double-duty on shot-induced vibration, assuring ultimate control before, during and after the shot.
Arctic Shield Boot Covers ($49.99)
It may be hard to think about the reality of cold feet at this time of the year, but hunting season will be here before we know it. And the gift of ArcticShield Insulating Boot Covers make for a great gift that your Dad will appreciate when the temperatures drop this hunting season. These boot covers lock heat in to help keep your feet toasty warm, even in the most extreme temperatures. Using patented Arctic Shield RE-tain heat retention technology to capture and hold up more than 90% of your natural body heat, this incredibly efficient insulator has been proven effective at extreme temperatures well below 0ºF. Lightweight, tough and naturally water resistant, these lightweight and compact insulators feature rear locking YKK zippers to simply slip over your boots for total warmth even in sub 0 temps without the use of chemicals or batteries. Drawcord adjustment ensure easy on/off and a snug fit. Lightweight and packable covers simply roll up when not in use for easy storage in your hunting pack or jacket pocket.
Easton EZ Fletch ($55.99)
Give your Dad the gift that will allow him to fletch his own arrows. It's a fun and rewarding way to know exactly how your arrows will perform and function in the field. And it'll save time and money by doing things on your own. The Easton EZ Fletch Jig comes in a variety of arrow diameter sizes, including one of the most common, the 2" Mini-Helical tool, for all arrow materials and diameters smaller than 20/64".
Alaska Guide Creations Kodiak C.U.B. ($94.99)
Integrating simplicity and utility, the Kodiak C.U.B. (Compact Utility Bag) delivers optimal storage for your binos in a compact option.The harness is designed to accommodate binoculars up to around 42mm objective lenses. (Main Compartment measurements are approximately 6.5 inch tall x 6 inch wide x 3 inch deep. Side Compartment measurements are 3 inch tall x 2.5 inch wide x 1 inch deep. Rear Compartment measurements are 4 inch tall x 6 inch wide “flat”) H.B.S (Hook and Bungee System) closure allows for quiet, easy one hand operation to open and secure the main compartment.
Stealth Cam Triple Connection Card Reader ($29.99)
Check your trail cameras quick and easy with your phone or tablet with the use of the Triple Connection Card Reader from Stealth Cam. It's a tiny tool with big performance, making life much easier in your scouting efforts before, and during, hunting season.
HME Solar-Powered Power Pack ($59.99)
The HME Solar-Powered power pack is a great gift idea that will get plenty of use throughout the year. It's one of the handiest tools for any diehard trail cam user. The unit allows you to extend your trail cameras field life with the 12V Battery pack with Solar Panel. This rugged weatherproof battery box contains a sealed 12V lead acid battery – ideal for extreme temperatures, and pre-attached solar panel for continual charging.
Wicked Tough Hand Saw ($29.99)
Dad will love receiving the Wicked hand saw for Fathers Day. It's touted as the toughest hand saw on earth. The Wicked Tough hand saw features a cast aluminum handle and hardened locking hardware along with the Wicked high carbon steel blade. It's the ultimate saw for clearing trails, shooting lanes, or using around camp or at home. Best yet, the hand saw is backed by a Lifetime Warranty.
Hunter's Blend Coffee ($12.99)
Dads love coffee. And there's now a coffee designed specifically for hunting dads everywhere. There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee to fuel your early morning hunt, and Hunter’s Blend is just the coffee dad will want to get him up and out in the field. Also feel great knowing that with every cup of Hunter’s Blend’s responsibly-made coffee, you’re also directly helping to support growers around the world.
Sitka Gear Bow Sling ($89.99)
Make life much easier this hunting season as you're hiking or riding in to your hunting spot. The bow sling from Sitka Gear helps keep your hands free as you go, all while providing a safe and comfortable way to pack your bow. Adaptable to your hunting style, the modular SITKA Bow Sling features a durable four-way stretch polyester, self-tensioning padded cam covers, and sight and fletching protectors that can be deployed, stowed or removed.
Block 6x6 Target ($99.99)
One of the handiest block targets on the market, the Block 6x6 gives you ample shooting opportunities with a tough target that can handle all the abuse you dish out. It's measures 18" x 18" x 16" and allows for really easy arrow removal. It'll stop all the fieldpoints and broadheads you send its way and has a unique 6-sided shooting design. The built in carry handle makes it simple to throw in and out of the truck, or move around hunting camp for practice. This is a great target for the backyard, hunting camp, or hauling with you wherever you go.
Thermacell Radius Zone ($49.99)
If you want to give the gift that'll keep on giving this Father's Day, give him a Thermacell unit. It offers mosquito protection at the push of a button. It's an easy-to-use rechargeable Thermacell device that is scent-free, compact, powerful, and operates with a single refill component. Powered by a Lithium-Ion battery (rather than fuel), Radius creates a 110 square foot mosquito protection zone. Radius is also air travel friendly and consistently operates at any elevation. How good is it? It was voted Best Camping Gear of 2018 by Outside Magazine.
Speak Your Mind