Best Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

Arctic Shield Boot Covers ($49.99)

arcticshieldoutdoor.com

It may be hard to think about the reality of cold feet at this time of the year, but hunting season will be here before we know it. And the gift of ArcticShield Insulating Boot Covers make for a great gift that your Dad will appreciate when the temperatures drop this hunting season. These boot covers lock heat in to help keep your feet toasty warm, even in the most extreme temperatures. Using patented Arctic Shield RE-tain heat retention technology to capture and hold up more than 90% of your natural body heat, this incredibly efficient insulator has been proven effective at extreme temperatures well below 0ºF. Lightweight, tough and naturally water resistant, these lightweight and compact insulators feature rear locking YKK zippers to simply slip over your boots for total warmth even in sub 0 temps without the use of chemicals or batteries. Drawcord adjustment ensure easy on/off and a snug fit. Lightweight and packable covers simply roll up when not in use for easy storage in your hunting pack or jacket pocket.