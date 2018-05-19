Total Archery Challenge in Tennessee – Day 1

by

The crew at Total Archery Challenge (TAC) has expanded their program for 2018 with a new event in Belvidere, TN. It’s the first time for the event to be held in the south, and since it’s right here in my home state, I decided to pack the truck and head over with my two boys to see what all the fuss is about when it comes to this popular 3D archery event.

We set up the Bowhunting.com booth early this morning before the shooters began to arrive before heading out to give things a look and get a feel for how the event was laid out. We met a few shooters from Georgia that showed up as the sun was rising and made their way to the practice range.

It wasn’t long before shooters from across the country began to show up and check in at the registration table. There was a lot of excitement as archers warmed up on the practice range before making their way out to one of the four main courses, each consisting of 25 targets.

This event truly has something for the whole family, regardless of whether you’re just getting started, or have been bowhunting for years. There’s even a Future Champions Course with targets from 5-20 yards for the youngest shooters to get in on the action.

The beauty of this event is that it brings families and friends together like few other activities can. There are a ton of families shooting together this weekend at the Total Archery Challenge.

One of the Novelty shoots even includes an opportunity to win a truck! The Long Range Truck Shot allows participants to pay $15 per shot for a chance to win the Leupold truck, a $42,000 value.

Keep an eye out this weekend for the latest updates and photos from the Total Archery Challenge in Tennessee.