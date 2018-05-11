Best Youth Bows for the Next Generation

Bowtech Fuel ($499)

www.bowtecharchery.com

The Fuel is an incredibly adjustable bow perfect for archers of all ages, sizes and skill levels. The Fuel features a rock-solid riser for supreme durability with Bowtech’s Binary Cam System for maximum precision and arrow speed. Although it's designed to fit any size shooter, don't think for a second that it's a watered down version of an adult bow. This thing is the real deal. It's built into a very functional design capable of growing with your child.

It's a great option for hunting or target shooting with specs including a draw length of 18-30" and IBO speed of 320 FPS. The bow weighs in at 3.4 pounds and has an axle to axle length of 31.5". It has a 7" brace height and an incredible draw weight range of 14-70 pounds. The Fuel is also producing a Kinetic Energy of 79.6 ft-lbs. Finish options include Mossy Oak Break-Up Country and Black.

The Fuel comes in Bowtech's R.A.K. accessory package that'll have you on the paper at 20 yards right out of the box.