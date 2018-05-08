Total Archery Challenge is Headed to Tennessee

by

One of the biggest and most exciting 3D archery shoots of the year, the Total Archery Challenge, presented by Yeti, is headed to Tennessee in just a few weeks. Originally a western shoot with events in Utah and Montana, the Total Archery Challenge has continued to expand with events now being hosted all across the country. This year, Tennessee makes the list as a host state for this exciting archery and bowhunting experience, and Bowhunting.com will be there to give you an up close look at what the Total Archery Challenge is all about.

The event takes place May 18-20 in Belvidere, TN at the Circle E Ranch.

Check out this video for an idea of what a T.A.C. event looks like…

What You Can Expect at the Total Archery Challenge Event in Tennessee

There will be 100+ 3D archery targets on hand to give you all the shooting you can handle.

Multiple Courses for different skill levels. (You may scoot in to a comfortable range.)

Locals Course – 25 Targets, 15-40 yd shots minimal angles.

– 25 Targets, 15-40 yd shots minimal angles. Prime Course (toughest course but a lot of fun)- 25 Targets, Rocky Mountain Western Shoot, 40-100 yds with steep angles and tougher shots.

(toughest course but a lot of fun)- 25 Targets, Rocky Mountain Western Shoot, 40-100 yds with steep angles and tougher shots. MTN OPS Course – 25 Targets, 25-75 yds with steep angles and good shots that test your skill.

– 25 Targets, 25-75 yds with steep angles and good shots that test your skill. Sitka Course- 25 Targets, Long shots, 60-100 yds, on Sheep, Mtn Goat and other awesome species. This course is designed to live up to the demands of the Sitka Gear.

Stationary Kids Range – 10 target shoot at dinosaurs and Zombies!

Kids Course- 12 target from 5-20 yards. This is a great beginners course and a fun kid’s shoot.

Novelty Shots with the chance to win multiple prizes. Win a Truck and more.

Vendors with the latest outdoor products.

This is an amazing venue that’s sure to provide a great time for the whole family. There will plenty of great food and lots of fun. You don’t want to miss this event!

Other Total Archery Challenge events coming this summer will be hosted in PA, MI, SD, UT, and MT, so be sure to check out an event that’s in your part of the country.

For more, email info@totalarcherychallenge.com or call 801-360-3722.