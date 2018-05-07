by

The weather is finally warming up and some of the biggest and best bowfishing tournaments of the year are right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to shoot a tournament for fun, or to battle it out in fierce competition, the tournaments below will give you a chance to bowfish with some of the top teams across the country. Here’s a look at what’s coming up…

Bass Pro U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship – June 2-3 – Oklahoma

Bowfishing’s biggest event of the year is taking place June 2-3 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. This event continues to bring out some of the toughest teams you’ll find anywhere in the country. They all come together each year to battle for big fish, big money, and tons of prizes. Get signed up at https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/usopen .

AMS Big 20 Challenge – June 9-10 – Wisconsin

The AMS Big 20 Challenge will take place June 9-10 out of the Marshfield Fairgrounds. It’s the same location as last year. The tournament has previously been a Big 30 tournament, but is now changing to a Big 20 format with 2-3, or 4-person teams. With over 100 boats weighing in the past few years, the Big 20 format will make weigh-in go faster and the weights should be closer. Get signed up at www.amsbowfishing.com.

Carp Madness – June 23-24 – Kentucky

Looking for big fish and even bigger payouts? Check out the Carp Madness event taking place June 23rd and 24th at Kentucky Dam Marina in Kentucky.

Muzzy Classic – July 13-15 – Nashville

Muzzy and Bass Pro have partnered together to bring an all new “Big Fish” format with hourly weigh-ins, huge prizes and more ways to win than ever before. You’ll even have the chance at a decked out 2072 Bow Fishing Kicker Boat!

Cajun 8 – July 28-29 – Indiana

Have you registered for the Cajun 8 Limited tournament yet? First place payout is $8,000! They’ve already filled zones 1 and 2, so be sure you reserve your spot today at https://cajunbowfishing.com/cajun-8