Desperation. Have you been there? Bowhunt long enough and the time will come when a big buck walks into your life, yet he’ll begin to leave as quick as he came. In desperation, you’ll throw everything you got at him to turn him around, only to watch him walk away. Sound familiar? Desperate bowhunters fall apart when this scenario unfolds each fall.

Watch the scene unfold in our latest video at Bowhunting.com – Desperate Bowhunters

We want to hear from you. What’s your go-to desperation tactic to get a bucks attention? Comment below and let us know the best and worst thing you’ve ever done to turn a buck around.