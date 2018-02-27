Mathews Shooters Sweep Women’s Pro Class

by

It was a clean sweep for the Mathews women at the first ASA event of the year in Foley, Alabama. Sharon Carpenter took home the top spot earning a contingency check for $10,000. Emily McCarthy followed in second place, earning a check for $2,000, and Cara Kelly took third, good for $1,000 in contingency money from Mathews. This was also Cara’s first ASA event shooting a Mathews.

A big congrats to the women of Team Mathews for their strong showing at the first ASA event in Foley. Best of luck to all the shooters on the 3D tournament trail this year.