Inside Look at The Vegas Shoot 2018

One of the most prestigious events in archery competition is taking place this weekend. It’s The Vegas Shoot, and shooters from across the globe have made their way to Las Vegas to take part in one of indoor archery’s hottest competitions of the year.

No matter what competitions they’ve won in the past, every shooter wants to win The Vegas Shoot. The best of the best will be here at this event, battling it out for the top spot. The best shooter will be the last man standing.

In the video below, Levi Morgan explains how the tournament works and what is expected of the shooters as they compete.

Be sure to check back for updates each day from the The Vegas Shoot 2018.