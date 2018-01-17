by

Bowhunting.com team member, Dan Richardson, stopped in to check out the new MegaMouth bowfishing reel at the ATA show. Dan’s a big bowfisherman and has used a variety of bowfishing reels over the years, but admits, he’s never seen anything like the new MegaMouth reel.

Here’s a look at Dan’s interview with the guys from MegaMouth…

The MegaMouth is a buttonless and free-spooling reel, so it is ready to shoot at any time without having to push a button. Instead of pushing a button to release it before the shot, with MegaMouth, you pull a clever T-Bar handle after the shot to engage the retrieve.

MegaMouth believes that modified fishing spin casters rarely last very long. They’re simply not built to bowfish. They’re built to fight 3 pound bass hooked in the mouth, not 30 pound carp shot in the side. Their gears strip, pins break, and anti-reverse fails. MegaMouth is built to bowfish. Dual stainless steel and brass gears, three heavy-duty axial pins and an anti-reverse system designed for big fish means your MegaMouth will last for many years not just a few weeks.

See more at www.megamouthbowfishing.com